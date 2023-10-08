Oct 14: Chapel of the Black Trumpets pop-up art show + performance at Deerfield Arts Tour

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Kelly Stelling Contemporary presents Pop Up Art Show + Dance Performance

Join us during the annual Deerfield Arts Tour in the forest of 198 South Road, Deerfield for a special multi-sensory Art Show in Deerfield Forest with Hannah Cole Dahar titled Chapel of the Black Trumpets.

This event coincides with the annual Deerfield Arts Tour and will include an artist talk with Dahar and a contemporary dance performance by NH Dance Collaborative. Free and open to the public.

When: Saturday, October 14th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (rain date Sunday, October 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Artist Talk: 1-1:20 p.m.

NH Dance Collaborative Performance: 1:30-2 p.m.

Where: 198 South Road, Deerfield, NH (Street parking, follow signs toward trail)

About Deerfield Arts Tour

October 14 & 15 | 2023

10 am to 4 pm

Meander the beautiful back roads of Deerfield in peak foliage season.

Experience personal encounters with painters, potters, glass, fiber and mosaic artists, jewelers, and woodworkers in their natural habitat — the studio. Discover, ask questions, sip hot cider, and find unique local works – holiday gifts or for your home – that will elevate your spirit and your space.

Free $100 drawing toward any studio!

Enjoy your own custom experience. Studio sites hold free open houses – come and go as your time allows – dine at one of Deerfield’s local eateries too!