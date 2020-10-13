Oct. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 77 new positive results with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, DHHS announced 77 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.7 percent. Today’s results include 54 people who tested positive by PCR test and 23 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 787 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (23), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Merrimack (8), Strafford (8), Cheshire (2), Carroll (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.

Six new hospitalized cases were reported. These hospitalizations were reported to DHHS yesterday but occurred on prior days. There are currently ­17 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,279 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 758 (8 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 13, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,279 Recovered 8,036 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 456 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 787 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 758 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 17 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 297,850 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,580 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 48,909 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 313 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,425

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/6 10/7 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 736 834 1,063 1,053 979 633 1,149 921 LabCorp 1,413 1,162 824 974 715 1,241 398 961 Quest Diagnostics 747 1,902 1,199 1,320 1,371 2,769 2,343 1,664 Mako Medical 1 6 19 36 7 0 27 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 750 1,049 1,260 1,094 847 215 77 756 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 438 440 299 746 225 241 213 372 Other Laboratory* 168 253 208 241 163 324 89 207 University of New Hampshire** 4,210 1,864 6,222 3,783 2,860 3 3,774 3,245 Total 8,463 7,510 11,094 9,247 7,167 5,426 8,070 8,140 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/6 10/7 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 Daily Average LabCorp 6 13 9 10 11 3 0 7 Quest Diagnostics 15 37 26 35 15 4 27 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 14 10 7 9 1 0 3 6 Other Laboratory* 8 6 6 10 0 0 5 5 Total 43 66 48 64 27 7 35 42

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.