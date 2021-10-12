Oct. 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 446 positive results with 50 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, DHHS announced 446 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, October 11. Today’s results include 184 people who tested positive by PCR test and 262 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 10 new cases from Wednesday, October 6 (5 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 623, and an additional 30 new cases from Thursday, October 7 (28 by PCR and 2 by antigen test) for a new total of 655. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,930 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and twenty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (92), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (66), Merrimack (55), Belknap (47), Strafford (40), Grafton (37), Coos (19), Sullivan (17), Cheshire (14), and Carroll (13) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (50) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for sixteen new cases.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 140 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 126,229 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 12, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 126,229 Recovered 120,790 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,509 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,930 Current Hospitalizations 140

The following death occurred more than two weeks ago and was recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group LTCF Week of Sept. 20, 2021 Female Sullivan 80+ n/a

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.