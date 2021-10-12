Oct. 12 NH Auto Dealers Association hosts Auto College and Career Day at MCC

MANCHESTER, NH – Driven by the explosion of technology and advancements in the auto industry, demand for well-skilled workers is higher than ever. To try and meet that statewide demand for qualified and trained workers, New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association will host Auto College and Career Day at Manchester Community College, one of the central training hubs in the state. High school students from dozens of cities and towns will travel to Manchester to review and explore degree-based automotive technology programs throughout the Community College System of New Hampshire.

“We have every tool at our disposal to recruit and train students to join the lucrative and evolving automotive technology field; what we need are the people,” explains Peter McNamara, President of the New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association. Auto shops and dealers all over our state are hiring right now. This College and Career Day will hopefully attract some new faces and put several on a path to a career in our field.”

Auto Career Day: Tuesday, October 12, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Manchester Community College, 1078 Front St. Manchester, NH

500+ NH High School Students

The 2021 Auto College and Career Day will host factory-based auto tech programs to include Heavy Duty Truck/Equipment, GM ASEP, Toyota, Motorcycle, Audi, Subaru, Chrysler, Ford, Nissan, Honda, Mazda, Power Sports, Auto Body and Auto Technology.

The New Hampshire Automobile Dealers Association, New Hampshire Automotive Education Foundation and the Community College System of New Hampshire hope to raise awareness about the benefits and opportunities of careers in the in-demand automotive industry.

For more information, go to: https://www.nhada.com/career-day