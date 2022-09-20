Oct. 11: Science on Tap launches 10th season with  ‘Now What? Science After Death’ 

MANCHESTER, NH – The SEE Science Center will launch its 10th season of Science on Tap on October 11.

Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic that take place monthly from fall to spring. The 2022-2023 season is sponsored by Cambridge Trust.

On Tuesday, October 11 our topic will be: Now What? Science After Death. As we head toward late fall, Halloween, and the Day of the Dead, we will be taking a look at the scientific processes that can and will take place after we take our last breath. Join us to discuss the various options for the handling and placement human remains. Discover the critical details involved with harvesting and preserving organ donations. Discuss the chemical and physical processes involved in embalming, cremation, and green burial options. Our panelists will include Michael F. Daily, MD, MS, FACS, Solid Organ Transplant, Section Chief, Dartmouth Health, Caitlyn Hauke, Director of Strategic Planning & Development, Life Forest Cemetery, Hillsborough, NH and Sarah, B. Page, and Alaina M. Oropollo from Lambert funeral home. Sarah is a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, and Alaina is a Funeral Director, Embalmer Apprentice and a Cremation Specialist.

Since the program began in 2013, SEE has hosted 75 discussions with 186 unique panelists. “It has been great to bring together experts and the public and provide a place where people can learn about important topics informally, without prerequisite, cost or commitment”, said Adele Maurier, SEE Science Center. “We are looking forward to our tenth season and invite anyone from the community interested in learning to join us.” Discussions will be held on the second Tuesday of the month from October through June, in person.

Science on Tap events are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Science on Tap is held at Stark Brewing Co. in Bo’s Lounge and function room at 500 Commercial Street Manchester, NH monthly through June. Doors open at 5:00pm, the discussions begin at 6:00pm. Attendees are welcome to order from the food and beverage menu during the event.

Attendees can RSVP on the SEE Science Center website. https://see-sciencecenter.org/adults/

About SEE SCIENCE CENTER

Science on Tap is a program of the SEE Science Center. This program is part of a worldwide movement to provide opportunities for people to engage directly with scientists and STEM professionals in an informal setting. To learn more about U.S. events visit sciencecafes.org

The SEE Science Center is a hands-on science discovery center located at 200 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101. SEE’s fall /winter hours are Tuesday – Friday 10am – 4pm and Saturdays & Sundays 10am – 5pm. SEE will be open Monday October 10th and other school holidays. For more information, please visit www.see-sciencecenter