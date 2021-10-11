Oct. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 3-day total: 1,399 positive results with 119 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, October 11, 2021, DHHS announced 254 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, October 10. Today’s results include 174 people who tested positive by PCR test and 80 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 564 cases from Friday, October 8 (432 by PCR and 132 by antigen test), and 581 cases from Saturday, October 9 (432 by PCR and 149 by antigen test). Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 80 new cases from Wednesday, October 6 (27 by PCR and 53 by antigen test) for a new total of 613, and an additional 57 new cases from Thursday, October 7 (34 by PCR and 23 by antigen test) for a new total of 625. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,941 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are three hundred and seventy-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (227), Merrimack (216), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (186), Strafford (128), Sullivan (108), Coos (102), Cheshire (98), Grafton (77), Belknap (61), and Carroll (48) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (119) and Nashua (82). The county of residence is being determined for eighty-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 142 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 125,743 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 11, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 125,743 Recovered 120,303 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,499 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,941 Current Hospitalizations 142

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.