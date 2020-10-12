Oct. 11 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 55 new positive results with 6 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, October 11, 2020, DHHS announced 55 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 0.8%. Today’s results include 32 people who tested positive by PCR test and 23 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 685 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fourteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Strafford (10), Merrimack (5), and Belknap (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently ­­22 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. None of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,143 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 752 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 11, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,143 Recovered 8,002 (88%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 456 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 685 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 752 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 22 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 293,576 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,529 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 48,704 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,106 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,300

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 10/9 10/10 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 718 717 736 834 1,063 1,053 979 871 LabCorp 371 184 1,413 1,162 824 969 532 779 Quest Diagnostics 2,000 1,673 747 1,902 1,199 1,311 1,294 1,447 Mako Medical 0 28 1 6 19 36 7 14 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 190 531 750 1,049 1,259 1,094 846 817 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 229 299 438 440 299 746 225 382 Other Laboratory* 163 57 166 250 208 236 162 177 University of New Hampshire** 2,890 3,795 4,210 1,862 6,193 3,386 2,858 3,599 Total 6,561 7,284 8,461 7,505 11,064 8,831 6,903 8,087 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 10/9 10/10 Daily Average LabCorp 1 2 6 13 9 10 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 17 16 15 37 26 35 15 23 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 3 14 10 7 9 1 6 Other Laboratory* 0 5 8 6 6 10 0 5 Total 18 26 43 66 48 64 16 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.