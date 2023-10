Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Elliot Young Professionals Group is hosting a fundraising networking night at Vine32 Wine & Graze Bar in Bedford.

The event will run from 5-7 p.m. and have charcuterie appetizers provided for guests. Join us to network in the community with others who have similar interests. Thank you to Vine32 for donating the space!

Vine 32 is located at 25 S River Rd Unit 107, Bedford.

Entrance is free, please register here.