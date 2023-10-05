Oct. 11: Care Over Cost healthcare rally at Pulaski Park

MANCHESTER, NH – Come out and join a rally for our healthcare with Rights & Democracy and other allied organizations.

Too often everyday people aren’t getting the healthcare they need because of the high costs associated with treatments or medications. Learn more about getting involved with the Care Over Cost campaign – share your story, make signs, and take action together.

October 11 from 3 – 6 p.m. Pulaski Park 128 Bridge St Manchester, NH

3 – 4 p.m. Sign-making Art Project

4-5 p.m. March/Walk around downtown/letter drop off

5-6 p.m. Speaking program and open mic for healthcare story-sharing

