Oct. 10 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 123 new positive results with 8 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, October 10, 2020, DHHS announced 123 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.2 percent. Today’s results include 102 people who tested positive by PCR test and 21 who tested positive by antigen test. Thirty-five of the new cases are associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility. There are now 692 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Click here ⇒ for more interactive data from NH DHHS

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Merrimack (40), Rockingham (22), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Grafton (5), Strafford (5), Belknap (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (16) and Manchester (8). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified. There are currently 21­­ individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Seven of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases either were associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 9,092 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 750 (8%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 10, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 9,092 Recovered 7,945 (87%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 455 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 692 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 750 (8%) Current Hospitalizations 21 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 292,451 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,503 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 48,568 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 109 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,150

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 10/9 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 754 718 717 736 834 1,063 1,053 839 LabCorp 903 371 184 1,412 1,163 823 469 761 Quest Diagnostics 1,236 2,000 1,673 747 1,902 1,199 1,230 1,427 Mako Medical 0 0 28 1 6 19 36 13 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 693 190 531 750 1,050 1,259 1,094 795 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 252 229 298 438 440 299 685 377 Other Laboratory* 213 163 57 166 250 233 195 182 University of New Hampshire** 255 2,890 3,795 4,210 1,785 5,751 3,375 3,152 Total 4,306 6,561 7,283 8,460 7,430 10,646 8,137 7,546 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 10/8 10/9 Daily Average LabCorp 5 1 2 6 13 9 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 22 17 16 15 37 26 34 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 0 3 14 10 7 9 7 Other Laboratory* 4 0 5 8 6 6 9 5 Total 34 18 26 43 66 48 52 41

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.