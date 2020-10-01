Oct. 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 52 new positive results with 8 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, October 1, 2020, DHHS announced 52 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 8,317 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 52 percent being female and 48 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (13), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Strafford (5), Merrimack (4), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), and Grafton (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 738 (9 percent) of 8,317 cases. Fifteen of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated October 1, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 8,317 Recovered 7,534 (91%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 441 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 342 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 738 (9%) Current Hospitalizations 15 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 275,834 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 31,156 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 47,188 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,589 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 2,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,073 983 1,028 1,294 1,300 719 869 1,038 LabCorp 757 817 785 358 77 1,122 359 611 Quest Diagnostics 1,377 1,333 1,447 2,941 763 651 1,950 1,495 Mako Medical 0 72 30 0 0 0 6 15 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1,032 1,123 952 201 42 820 787 708 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 461 336 246 397 400 391 333 366 Other Laboratory* 166 258 232 208 108 204 100 182 University of New Hampshire** 5,114 1,717 4,785 158 3,744 2,620 3,945 3,155 Total 9,980 6,639 9,505 5,557 6,434 6,527 8,349 7,570 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 Daily Average LabCorp 10 6 9 3 1 9 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 27 30 35 0 20 25 19 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 4 2 0 3 7 9 4 Other Laboratory* 2 12 8 0 13 1 11 7 Total 44 52 54 3 37 42 39 39

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.