Oct. 1 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 421 positive results with 37 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, October 1, 2021, DHHS announced 421 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, September 30. Today’s results include 233 people who tested positive by PCR test and 188 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 36 new cases from Tuesday, September 28 (11 by PCR and 25 by antigen test) for a new total of 535; and an additional 78 new cases from Wednesday, September 29 (43 by PCR and 35 by antigen test) for a new total of 516. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 3,830 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and forty-nine individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57% being female and 43% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (101), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (70), Merrimack (58), Coos (57), Strafford (39), Cheshire (31), Grafton (31), Sullivan (28), Belknap (16), and Carroll (14) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (37) and Nashua (30). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.

There are currently 150 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 120,763 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated October 1, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 120,763 Recovered 115,452 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,481 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,830 Current Hospitalizations 150

