Oct. 1: Hillsborough County candidate forum on school funding

With Election Day less than eight weeks away and the academic year starting in earnest, public education is undeniably on the minds of voters across the state. In particular, many want to know more about the system New Hampshire uses to fund its public schools, the consequences of that system for students and taxpayers alike, and the improvements to that system that candidates for office would seek to make if elected.

With that in mind, the NH School Funding Fairness Project (NHSFFP) invites members of the public, along with all candidates for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, Senate, and Executive Council from across Hillsborough County to attend a virtual public forum it will host on Thursday, October 1.

The forum is designed to foster a greater understanding of, and an ongoing dialogue about, the inequities inherent in New Hampshire’s school funding system. NHSFFP will open the forum with a brief presentation detailing some of the basic facts about school funding and property taxes in New Hampshire. Invited area educators, parents, students, and business owners will next participate in a short panel discussion; candidates for office will then be recognized to share their views on education funding. Finally, candidates will be asked to respond to questions about education funding posed by members of the public. Members of the public can pose questions in advance by submitting them with their registrations or they can simply ask a question during the forum itself via Zoom’s “Q&A” feature.

The forum will be held via Zoom Webinar from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

To attend, please visit the Events page of the NHSFFP website at www.fairfundingnh.org/events, click on the link for Hillsborough County, and complete our short registration form. If you are a member of the public, you will receive a confirmation with all of the logistical information you will need to take part. If you are a candidate for office, you will receive both the initial confirmation email and a subsequent “panelist invitation” with additional instructions for participation.

If you should have any questions about the forums or experience any difficulty registering, please contact NHSFFP’s Project Director, Jeff McLynch, at jmclynch@fairfundingnh.org.

We hope to see you online soon!