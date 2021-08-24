Ocean Prime in Boston: More than a steakhouse

An occasional review of regional restaurants.

July was a busy month celebrating so many birthdays. My next foodie experience on the road was in Boston at the restaurant Ocean Prime, located in the Seaport area.

The restaurant does offer valet parking, so we didn’t have to deal with finding parking. Parking is $22 but we felt it was well worth the convenience. This time we were a party of eight, so we were able to explore the menu quite extensively. We arrived a little before our 8 p.m. dinner reservation and our table wasn’t ready yet. Luckily, we were able to find a few seats at the extremely crowded bar. Get the Berries & Bubbles drink and be surprised at the presentation. If you can’t wait, I have included a Youtube video below to see how the drink is made.

Drinks were spot on and the truffle popcorn that accompanied the drinks was a nice addition.

When we did get to our table, we had a corner booth that was uncomfortable, and our server was not up to speed. If you go, please make sure to request a table in either the front of the restaurant or the quieter room in the back of the restaurant. The booths are nice if you are 2-4 people max. I spoke to a manager and we were moved to a table in the back of the restaurant and had an amazing server –it’s worth noting how much a server can enhance your dining experience. Really a night and day difference between the two servers.

At this point, we were really hungry and decided to just order the entire sushi menu as appetizers. Remember we were eight people, so don’t judge and, also, no one could make up their minds.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

All the rolls were delicious and we particularly liked the Ocean Roll and the Dynamite Roll (see menu attached for descriptions). We also ordered the ahi tuna tartare which was quite tasty. Everything was delicious and we were starting to get full.

A few of us decided to skip mains and just order some more sushi. While three others decided to order the 14 oz. New York Strip and the Berkshire Pork Chop. The steak was cooked perfectly but we thought the pork chop was the clear winner. It was large enough for two people to share and it was quite juicy. We also ordered some Brussels sprouts and asparagus as sides that went nicely with the food.

For dessert, we had their famous 10-layer carrot cake that was really 10 layers and was enough for everyone to have a taste. Everyone dug into the cake so quickly that no picture was taken. You will just have to experience this for yourself

The verdict: Not a cheap night out but perfect for a special occasion.

Ocean Prime is located at 140 Seaport Boulevard in Boston. They are open MONDAY – FRIDAY 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; SATURDAY 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.; SUNDAY 4 p.m. 9 p.m. Call ahead 617-670-1345.