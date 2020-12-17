Obituary: Mercedes and Mason Trembley remembered as beloved daughter and sister, grandson

MANCHESTER, NH – Mercedes Lee Tremblay and her 2-year-old son, Mason Chance Tremblay, died at their residence in Manchester on December 7, 2020.

Mercedes was born in Manchester on February 24, 1995, and Mason on February 18, 2018. Mercedes had worked as an esthetician for Stone and Hand in Portsmouth. Mercedes and Mason were inseparable and loved going to the beach, going on picnics, spending time at the lake.

Family members include Mercedes’ mother and step-father, Rhonda “Nana” Wilkins-Hickey and George “Papa” Hickey of Manchester; her father, Kyle Tremblay and his long time companion Kristen Wellington of Manchester; two brothers, Kyle Gould and his wife Kaitlyn of Windsor VT, and Owen “Owie” Hickey of Manchester; a niece Elliette and many uncles, aunts and cousins; grandparents, Walter and Maryjane Wilkins of Springfield, VT, Ron Tremblay of Lillian, Alabama, and Barbara Dufrense of Manchester.

A memorial gathering for Mercedes and Mason will be held at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Monday, December 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. They will be buried together at a later date in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net. Please note current restrictions and regulations require those attending to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.