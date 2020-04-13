Nurses make it happen: Invent pattern, assemble volunteers, crank out disposable and washable gowns

MANCHESTER, NH — Personal protective equipment or PPE has been in been in short supply in New Hampshire and across the country. While Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, both part of Solution Health, have been managing supplies and orders in advance of the surge, isolation gowns have been of particular concern. With a mix of talent and innovative spirit, some inspired nurses at Elliot Hospital took on the challenge of enhancing supplies.

Registered nurse Heidi Kukla, who works in the Intensive Care Unit at Elliot developed a pattern for a disposable, detachable gown. Working with colleagues who volunteered their time, Kukla developed prototypes that went to Infection Prevention staff for testing and review.

Once the teams landed on a design and material that met the necessary clinical standards, Kukla reached out to fellow ICU nurse, Stephanie Joyce who owns AR Workshop on Elm Street in Manchester for help. The facility has been closed because of the “Stay at Home” order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu, so it has been transformed into a gown-making shop. SolutionHealth purchased materials for the group to create more gowns to be used at Elliot Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Health.

Kukla says the disposable gowns will cost less than $0.25/each and the washable gowns will cost about $10/each. She says volunteer labor was key to keeping costs down. The group spend the weekend cranking out gowns at the AR Workshop.

