Nunsense II: The Second Coming! at The Majestic Studio Theatre on August 11 – 13

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Karen Bessette Culture, The Arts 0

From left, Betty Fortin as Rev. Mother, Karen McGraw as Sr. Hubert, Harley Cassady as Sr. Leo, Jackie Ward as Sr. Robert Anne and Becky Rush as Sr. Amnesia. Photo/A. Robert Dionne

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us for “Nunsense 2” on Friday August 11 at 7 p.m., Saturday August 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday August 13 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. 

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance.  The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.

