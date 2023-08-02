Nunsense II: The Second Coming! at The Majestic Studio Theatre on August 11 – 13

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Join us for “Nunsense 2” on Friday August 11 at 7 p.m., Saturday August 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday August 13 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.