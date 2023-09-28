Now showing: ‘Hand to God,’ an adult-themed puppet-centric production at Hatbox Theatre

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Press Release Culture, Events, The Arts 0
The cast of “Hand to God,” now showing at The Hatbox Theatre in Concord.

CONCORD, NH – Actors Coop Theatre presents “Hand to God,” at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, described as an “irreverent puppet comedy …about a possessed Christian-ministry puppet.”

Synopsis: After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and—most especially—his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. Hand to God explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

NOTE: This production contains adult themes and language, depictions of alcohol use, and intense arguments bordering on violence.

The show runs approximately 90 minutes with nine performances between Sept. 29 and Oct. 15.

Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30pm; Sundays @ 2 p.m.

Fri, Sep 29th, 2023 at 7:30 pm
OPENING NIGHT
Sat, Sep 30th, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Sun, Oct 1st, 2023 at 2:00 pm
Fri, Oct 6th, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Sat, Oct 7th, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Sun, Oct 8th, 2023 at 2:00 pm
Fri, Oct 13th, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Sat, Oct 14th, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Sun, Oct 15th, 2023 at 2:00 pm
FINAL PERFORMANCE

 

