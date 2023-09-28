Now showing: ‘Hand to God,’ an adult-themed puppet-centric production at Hatbox Theatre

CONCORD, NH – Actors Coop Theatre presents “Hand to God,” at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, described as an “irreverent puppet comedy …about a possessed Christian-ministry puppet.”

Synopsis: After the death of his father, meek Jason finds an outlet for his anxiety at the Christian Puppet Ministry, in the devoutly religious, relatively quiet small town of Cypress, Texas. Jason’s complicated relationships with the town pastor, the school bully, the girl next door, and—most especially—his mother are thrown into upheaval when Jason’s puppet, Tyrone, takes on a shocking and dangerously irreverent personality all its own. Hand to God explores the startlingly fragile nature of faith, morality, and the ties that bind us.

NOTE: This production contains adult themes and language, depictions of alcohol use, and intense arguments bordering on violence.

The show runs approximately 90 minutes with nine performances between Sept. 29 and Oct. 15.

Fridays & Saturdays @ 7:30pm; Sundays @ 2 p.m.

