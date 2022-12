MANCHESTER, NH – This exhibit highlights the works of Frank Kelly, a prominent Manchester photographer from the 1950s through the 1980s. Kelly owned Frank Kelly Studio in Manchester for 49 years. Over his long career, he, along with his wife Eleanor, photographed many Manchester people, businesses, and landmarks.

The Manchester Historic Association is pleased to have recently acquired a large collection of Kelly’s photographs and negatives, many of which are on display in this exhibit.