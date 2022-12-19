November sees Manchester opioid overdose jump

Monday, December 19, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Police & Fire 0
Monday, December 19, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

NASHUA, N.H. – After a drop in cases between September and October, November saw a 41 percent jump in opioid overdoses in Manchester according to American Medical Response (AMR), the city’s ambulance service.

In a report released on Monday, AMR indicated that there were 48 suspected opioid overdoses in November, bringing the year-to-date total to 656. There were also three suspected opioid overdose deaths, that would bring the year-to-date total to 73, although that figure is preliminary and subject to confirmation by the Office of the Chief New Hampshire Medical Examiner.

Of those suspected overdoses during the month of November, 52 percent were identified as Manchester residents and 35 percent were identified as having no fixed address. A total of 79 percent were male and 75 percent were Caucasian.

Manchester is currently on track for 714 overdoses for the year, which would be the highest amount since 877 in 2017.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts