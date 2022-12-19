November sees Manchester opioid overdose jump

NASHUA, N.H. – After a drop in cases between September and October, November saw a 41 percent jump in opioid overdoses in Manchester according to American Medical Response (AMR), the city’s ambulance service.

In a report released on Monday, AMR indicated that there were 48 suspected opioid overdoses in November, bringing the year-to-date total to 656. There were also three suspected opioid overdose deaths, that would bring the year-to-date total to 73, although that figure is preliminary and subject to confirmation by the Office of the Chief New Hampshire Medical Examiner.

Of those suspected overdoses during the month of November, 52 percent were identified as Manchester residents and 35 percent were identified as having no fixed address. A total of 79 percent were male and 75 percent were Caucasian.

Manchester is currently on track for 714 overdoses for the year, which would be the highest amount since 877 in 2017.