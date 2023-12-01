November Grand Jury Indictments: Woman faces possibility of life in prison for drug offenses

MANCHESTER, NH – An individual living in a tent on a Manchester sidewalk is facing the possibility of life in prison after she was arrested on six drug offenses.

Rola Ayoub, 23, was indicted by the Hillsborough County Superior Court North grand jury on charges of possessing on Sept, 14, 2023 more than five grams of fentanyl and crack cocaine with the intent to sell; possession of buprenorphine with the intent to distribute; possession of buprenorphine with the intent to distribute while having been previously convicted of another offense.

Ayoub also was indicted on two charges of possession of more than five grams of crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute having previously been convicted of a drug offense. Each of those offenses carries a sentence of life in prison on conviction.

Ryan Sanchez Montanez, 25, of 391 Manchester St., 1R, is facing a second-degree assault charge accusing him of injuring a month-old infant. According to the indictment, on July 16, 2023, he pulled the baby’s arm causing fractures of the radius and ulna.

Also indicted by the grand jury, which handed up 244 indictments, were:

Liam Adams, 18, of 353 Mammoth Road, #3, riot. On Sept. 9, 2023, Adams is accused of taking part in a physical altercation with 10 other people resulting in someone being injured.

Robert Barry, 60, l/k/a of 246 South Road, Sullivan, five counts of pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault, aggravated felonious sexual assault, and aggravated felonious sexual assault with no penetration, all involving a child under age 13. The charges date back 28 years to Jan. 1, 1995 continuing through Nov. 23, 1999 in Antrim and involved a child who was 8 years old when the sexual assaults began, according to the indictments.

Joshua Baumbach, 36, of 431 Walnut St., criminal threatening with a firearm. On Sept. 5, Baumbach is accused of pointing a pistol at E.B. and saying, “I’ll shoot you.”

Ian Bouchard, 40, of 524 Merrimack St., Apt. 3, three counts insurance fraud. On Jan. 28, Jan. 30 and again on Feb. 7, 2023, Bouchard is accused of maintaining to Progressive Universal Insurance Co. that his parked 2007 Suburu Legacy was damage in an accident at 3 a.m., 45 minutes after he bought a Progressive policy. The car was damaged at 2:07 a.m. that morning before the purchase, according to the indictments.

Owen Breiding, 18, 399 Rimmon St., #2, burglary and attempted burglary. On Aug. 26, 2023, Breiding broke into Crosstown Variety Store, 270 Amory St. On Oct. 7, 2023, he attempted to break into the store a second time by breaking a window, according to the indictment.

Steven Burleigh, 36, of 221 Calef Road, burglary and falsifying physical evidence. Between Sept. 8 and Oct. 6, 2023, Burleigh is accused of entering Jersey Mike’s and removing cash boxes and currency. Believing an investigation was underway, Burleigh allegedly hid the cash box in a bag in the basement of his home.

Damon Carter, 34, of 40B Mont Vernon Road, New Boston, two counts of first-degree assault and one charge of falsifying physical evidence. On Sept. 29, 2023 in Manchester, Carter is accused of kicking M.F. in the midsection, causing serious bodily injury. He then allegedly removed his sweatshirt and hid it so it wouldn’t be available as evidence for investigators.

Erik Cedrone, 33, l/k/a of 2895 Hilltop Road, Lot 14, St. Augustine, Fla., four counts of pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault and one charge of felonious sexual assault involving a child under the age of 13. Between Feb. 2, 2015 and Feb. 1, 2019, Cedrone is accused of engaging in sexual contact with a girl, beginning when she was 9 years old, including rubbing her buttocks with his penis and touching her nipples while on a couch in a living room and engaging in sexual conduct in the attic in a Manchester residence.

Antonio Clough, 40, of 477 Dubuque St., robbery, kidnapping and criminal threatening. On Aug. 24, 2023, Clough is accused of confining V.G. to an apartment and putting a lighter in the form of a pistol to V.G.’s head and saying, “I am going to kill you.”

Denise Couture, 54, of 290 Delaware Ave., conduct after an accident. On Aug. 2, 2023, Couture is accused of striking a motorcyclist and then fleeing the scene. The motorcyclist suffered a laceration to his forehead in the crash.

Marian Daud, 19, of 194 Auburn St., robbery and falsifying physical evidence. On Oct. 9, 2023, Daud is accused of punching JB in the head while she was on the ground and stealing her phone. She then ditched the phone at 241 Hayward St. while fleeing the 136 South Willow Street scene of the robbery, according to the indictment. Kais Hamammi, 18, is a co-defendant in the case. Hamammi was indicted for robbery. She is accused of acting in concert with Daud and taking JB’s phone, handing it to Daud and then fleeing the area with Daud.

Joseph Delude, 48, 15 Meadow Lane, Goffstown, 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On July 19, 2023 in Goffstown, Delude is accused of possessing images and videos of children, some just toddlers, being sexually abused by both men and women.

David Dionne, 44, of 74 Purchase St., criminal threatening with a firearm. On Aug. 29, 2022, Dionne is accused of pointing a pistol at G.W. after aggressively approaching G.W.’s stopped vehicle after a road rage incident.

Andrew Dufresne, 51, of 65 Moody St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon and possession of crack cocaine. On Sept. 12, 2023, Dufresne is accused of driving a vehicle through the Mill West parking lot at 50 mph.

Nicholas Evans, 27, of Wilmington, Mass., reckless conduct. On July 20, 2023 in Manchester, Evans is accused of driving a U-Haul truck at a high rate of speed on public streets while evading police.

Keagan Fellows, 21, of 528 North Stark Highway, Apt. 1, Weare, criminal threatening, deadly weapon and reckless conduct. On Sept. 5 in Weare, Fellows is accused of racking a firearm and then pointing it at C.P., while he was driving.

Andrew J. Fletcher-MacKenzie, 21, whose address is listed as the FIT homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., two counts of criminal threatening with a firearm. On Aug. 14, 2023, Fletcher-MacKenzie is accused of threatening to shoot E.B. and J.J.

Debra Gee, 55, of 403 E. Washington Road, Hillsboro, four counts of pattern of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Between Sept. 24, 2013 and Sept. 24, 2018, Gee is accused of sexually molesting a boy, who was 6 years old when the abuse began. The acts included Gee allegedly performing fellatio on the child and inserting his fingers into her vagina.

Jamal Green, 40, of 70 Cleveland St., Apt. 4, second-degree assault, domestic violence, and second-degree assault, deadly weapon. On Oct. 10, 2023, Green is accused of striking A.G., a family member, with a leather belt causing bruising on her legs, arms, shoulder and neck.

Zachariah Head, 29, residing at the homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., receiving stolen property and two counts of possessing fentanyl. On July 26, 2023, Head is accused of being in possession of a stolen 2010 Ford Transit.

Rocky Hutchins, 35, of 315 Cedar St., first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Oct. 19, 2023, Hutchins is accused of putting a knife to TR’s face and stabbing him in the left thigh.

Anton Johnson, 51, of 51 Penacook St., Apt. 1, four counts of second-degree assault. On May 20, 2023, Johnson is accused of injuring a 9-year-old girl when he dragged her, causing bruising and rug burns to her right ankle, left shin, right hip and shoulders; hit her on her right thigh and inner left thigh causing bruising; struck her on both cheeks, again causing bruising, and hit her with a metal broom, bruising her back.

Marsalis Johnson, 31, of 106 Harrison St., armed career criminal; criminal threatening with a firearm; felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, and assault by prisoner. On Sept. 11, 2023, Johnson is accused of pointing a firearm at I.S. and saying, “you wanna get popped?” According to the armed career criminal indictments, Johnson was previously convicted of first-degree assault, possession of a controlled drug and felony reckless conduct. On Oct. 16, 2023, while detained in the Valley Street jail Johnson allegedly committed simple assault when his “head made unprivileged contact with R.B.”

Calen Peter Kutrubes, 24, of 16 Random Road, Bedford, two counts of second-degree assault. On May 5, 2023, Kutrubes is accused of placing C.P. in a headlock and choking her, and slapping her in the face causing a fractured orbital bone.

Leo Lascore, 52, of 12 Williams Road, #8, Deering, cruelty to animals. Between Jan. 28 and June 13, 2023, Lascore is accused of beating a German shepherd/husky, wolf hybrid named Luna.

Bach Mai Le, 40, of 179 Massebesic St., criminal threatening, attempted burglary, criminal mischief and reckless conduct. On Oct. 14, Mai Le is accused of entering the residence of GT at 179 Massabesic St. and causing more than $100 in damage; swinging a knife at JT preventing her from entering the residence; and threatening a city police officer with a knife.

Erik Machos, 26, of 100 Omega St., DUI, aggravated collision with serious bodily injury. In Bedford on Aug. 6, 2023, Machos is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, causing a motor vehicle collision in which he broke his arm.

David Madol, 31, of 493 Montgomery St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On June 8, 2023, Madol is accused of placing Officer McCarthy in danger of serious bodily injury when he accelerated his vehicle in the direction of the officer.

William Maurier, 43, of 530 Mast Road, Goffstown, hand guns, armed career criminal. On Oct. 14, 2023, Maurier is accused of being in possession of a firearm after having been convicted of three felonies: attempted murder in Essex County in May 1999; possession of a controlled drug in November 2016, and robbery in 2016.

Joshua Mickelonis, 35, homeless, first-degree assault. On Aug. 27, 2023, Mickelonis is accused of stabbing VG in the torso with a knife.

George Millios, 18, of 277 Pinebrook Place, 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. On Jan. 14 and 15, 2023, Millios is accused of possessing 10 images and videos of prepubescent girls performing sex acts on themselves and other young children.

Muhsin Mohamed, 20, of 77 School St., #1, two counts of second-degree assault. On July 21, 2023, Mohmed is accused of punching and knocking A.D., a family member, to the ground and then kicking her two to three times in the back as she lay defenseless on the ground.

Atiba Moore, 44, whose address is listed as the homeless shelter at 199 Manchester St., armed career criminal, felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, sale of crack cocaine. On Aug. 24, 2023, Moore is accused of being in possession of a firearm, having been convicted of three or more felonies under assault or controlled drug laws. On July 26, 2023, he allegedly sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant.

Alberto Mora, 43, l/k/a of 544 Granite St., aggravated felonious sexual assault and second-degree assault. On Jan. 23, 2023, Mora is accused of striking a 35-year-old woman with a belt, causing scarring, and sexually assaulting her when she said “no” and “stop.”

Justin Nagy, 26, of 158 Dionne Drive, second-degree assault. On Jan. 27, 2023, Nagy is accused of striking K.C. in the face, fracturing K.C.’s jaw.

Michael Parent, 41, 207 Agnes St., Apt. 309, two counts each of first- and second-degree assault. On March 17, 2022, Parent is accused of smashing a glass jar twice over J.F.’s head.

Joshua Shea, 33, of 3 Crown St., Nashua, eight counts of assault on prisoner, simple assault. On May 26, 2023, Shea is accused of kneeing BB and striking BB seven times with his hand.

Craig Silke, 53, of Ocala, Fla., three counts of felonious sexual assault stemming from an incident five years ago and involving an 11-year-old child. According to the indictments, on Aug. 1, 2018, Silke touched the child’s buttocks three times for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification.

Charles Slade, 47, of BMT Construction Box 1385, Londonderry, burglary and unauthorized use of vehicle. On Sept. 9, 2023, Slade is accused of entering Colliers International Building, 215 Canal St., for the purpose of committing a theft. On March 9, 2023, he allegedly did not return a leased 2021 white Chevrolet Sierra to U-Haul.

Jordan Stamateas, 24, of 195 Eastern Ave., two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault. On Sept. 2, 2023, Stamateas is accused of inserting his fingers twice into the vagina of A.W. while she was asleep.

Wayne Stevens, 68, of 33 Congress St., 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images. According to the indictments, on Jan. 10, 2023, Stevens possessed the images, some of which showed girls as young as 3 years old.

Brookelynn Swenson, 24, 123 Goffe St., reckless conduct, deadly weapon. On Aug. 17, 2023, Swenson is accused of handling a loaded pistol in a bar while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

Julie Independence Tomchak, 48, of 435 Union St., #9, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking and one count of receiving stolen property. On July 20, 2023, Tomchak is accused of stealing J.M.’s boat and trailer.

Payson Tracy, 29, of 30 Joffre Road, Apt. 1, first-degree assault. On Sept. 29, 2023, Tracy is accused of repeatedly punching MF, shattering MF’s jawbone and knocking out several teeth.

Rudy Vasquez, 49, of Lawrence, Mass., two counts of first-degree assault and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On July 1, 2023 in Manchester, Vasquez is accused of stabbing JA in the torso with a knife.

Jeffrey Yoder, 45, whose address is listed as the 199 Manchester St. homeless shelter, forgery and theft by deception. On Nov. 15, 2022 in Peterborough, Yoder is accused of altering a check in the amount of $3,614.20, drawn on a TD Bank account belonging to East Coast Copier, to make it payable to himself.