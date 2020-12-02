November grand jury indictments: Updates on several criminal cases in the court system

MANCHESTER, NH – A Goffstown man is under indictment in connection with the gang rape of a woman in late 2018.

Thomas Van Uden, 56, formerly of 20 College Road, Apt. 2, but now detained in the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord, was indicted by a Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District grand jury on nine felony charges including six counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (AFSA – rape) and two counts of being an accomplice to AFSA. He also was indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of handgun.

According to the indictments, in late 2018 – between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018 – Van Uden repeatedly raped a woman, kicking her to the floor in one incident and raping her at gunpoint at other times.

Twice, after allegedly assaulting her, he told her she wasn’t done and handed her off to a middle-aged man and then a young adult man, both of whom raped her, according to the indictments.

Among the 177 indictments handed up by the grand jury were three against Kyle Bell, 24, of 52 Clough St. He was indicted on charges of first-degree assault, reckless conduct and criminal threatening.

Bell is accused of shooting Jesse Doyle, 34, on Aug. 29, 2020, outside the Manchester Ballers’ Assn., 3 Sundial Ave.

A witness told police that during a basketball game there was an argument between a man named “Nate” and another man, presumably Bell. Nate called his uncle because he felt threatened and wanted his uncle to be there to make him feel safe. The uncle was identified as Doyle.

The indictments allege Bell knowingly caused bodily injury to Doyle when he shot him; engaged in reckless conduct when he fired a gun in a parking lot in a residential area while individuals other than Doyle were present; and committed criminal threatening by purposely placing Doyle in fear of imminent bodily injury when he pointed a gun at him.

If convicted of first-degree assault, Bell faces a sentence of from 10 to 20 years in prison.

Donald Freese, 29, no fixed address, was indicted on seven felony charges including three counts of criminal threatening with a firearm; reckless conduct; felon in possession of a firearm, and falsifying physical evidence.

On Sept. 14, 2020, Freese allegedly stole a Sig Sauer P365 handgun from a car in Manchester and then fired it at a man who tried to chase him down.

Police used a drone to track down Freese and arrest him. Freese is also accused of getting rid of the gun.

Mark Kimball, 19, of 285 Jewett St., was indicted on three counts of criminal threatening. On May 30, 2020, he and his father, Scott Kimball, were both arrested for allegedly pulling guns on Black Lives Matter protestors outside the Manchester Police Department.

He is accused of pointing a gun at “F.R.” and “M.L.,” identified in court documents as Forrest Rapier, 21, and Matthew Lawrence, 36, self-described “peacekeepers” that day and who also were acting as medics if anyone needed medical treatment.

One of the criminal threatening indictments alleges Kimball displayed a firearm toward an “area populated with people.”

Ramon Martinez, 43, of 544 Huse Road, was indicted on charges of kidnapping and maiming a police dog.

According to the indictments, on Oct. 12, 2020 Martinez took control of his wife’s car with her in it for the purposed of committing simple assault and to stalk her. When police went to arrest him, he allegedly kicked police dog Axel.

Greg McGonigle, 31, of 177 Lake Ave., Apt. 11, was indicted for conduct after an accident, injury resulting. On Dec. 5, 2019, McGonigle allegedly left the scene of an accident that injured A.B. who suffered back, cervical and shoulder strains.

Sabastian O’Neil of 43 Stratton Road, Jaffrey, was indicted on kidnapping and second-degree assault charges. According to the indictments, on May 29, 2020, in Peterborough O’Neil confined “E.A.” in his vehicle for the purpose to commit sexual assault and did sexually assault her and choked her.

Unique Elroy Page, 28, of 74 Walnut St., 1, was indicted on two counts of forgery for allegedly passing two counterfeit $20 bills at a Cumberland Farms in the city.

Jenieca Rosello, 26, of 185 Village Circle Way, Apt. 17, was indicted on a charge of aggravated DWI. According to the indictment, on May 24, 2020, Rosello drove while under the influence of cannabinoids, cocaine and fentanyl, causing a collision that cause A.S. to suffer a broken leg.

Brandyn Rossman, 20, of 47 Pennacook St., Apt. 3, was indicted on a charge of common nuisances for maintaining an apartment for the illegal keeping of controlled drugs.

He also was indicted on three counts of possessing drugs with the intent to sell them including psilocybin, Delta 9 THC and MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine).

Craig Silke, 50, of 2200 Lake Village Drive, #406, Kingwood Harris, Texas, was indicted on AFSA, pattern of sexual assault involving a 10-year-old. According to the indictment, the incidents happened in Manchester between Aug. 1, 2018 and Oct. 30, 2018, and involved Silke touching the child’s buttocks.

Jesse Boon, 28, of 6 Bobolink Lane, Hillsboro, was indicted on three counts of AFSA accusing him of raping a woman between Jan. 1, 2017, and July 31, 2017, in Manchester. According to the indictments, the woman repeatedly told him “no” and to “stop.”

Javon Brown, 27, of 66 Laval St., #2, was indicted on two AFSA charges, and one count each of criminal threatening and second-degree assault. Between May 22 and May 28, 2019, Brown allegedly held a knife to the neck of a woman telling her, “tell me the truth bitch, you’re lying.”

He is accused of then raping her twice and choking her.

Kayla Cubana, 25, of 196 Laurel St., 1R, was indicted on charges of first- and second-degree assault accusing her of fracturing the leg of a two-year-old.

Denny Genao, 32, of 12 Broad St., Nashua, was indicted on three counts of AFSA. On Aug. 1, 2019 he allegedly raped a woman in a bathroom in Bedford.

Joseph Grande, 30, of 2017 Weare Road, Bennington, was indicted on one AFSA charge accusing him of a pattern of sexual assault occurring between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2018, involving a child between the ages of 8 and 9.

Timothy Hunt, 46, of 194 Buckley Road, #121, Weare, was indicted for perjury. According to the indictment, on March 15, 2019, Hunt in a written statement on file in 9th Circuit Court – District Division – Manchester he did not list $88,000 in assets he received from NorGUARD Insurance Co. that was deposited on March 7, 2019, to his TD Bank account.