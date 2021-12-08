November Grand Jury indictments from Hillsborough County Superior Court

MANCHESTER, NH – An attempted murder, a dad accused of putting his infant daughter in a dryer and turning it on, and riot charges connected to a brawl at the Red Arrow Diner were among the indictments issued by a grand jury in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District.

Jordan Moura, 25, of Sibley Terrace, was indicted on one count of attempted murder; two counts of first-degree assault; two charges of falsifying physical evidence, and two counts of reckless conduct.

According to the indictments and police, Moura shot “J.C.” in the abdomen on Sept. 25, 2021, inside Cheers & Beers on Elm Street. Police said Moura was thrown out of the club that night but he forced his way back inside and shot a 29-year-old man, the brother of a woman Moura had insulted.

After the shooting, police said Moura sold the gun, impeding the criminal investigation.

Michael Higgins, 34, of Kimball St., was indicted on a reckless conduct charge accusing him of placing his four-month-old daughter in a clothes dryer and then turning it on. Police said the baby was not injured in the Sept. 8, 2021 incident. If convicted, Higgins faces a 10-to-30-year prison sentence.

Four men were indicted on various charges, including riot, in connection with a brawl at the Red Arrow Diner.

Ayei Akot, 22, of Granite Street, was indicted on two counts of second-degree assault and one count each of first-degree assault, riot, robbery, falsifying physical evidence and theft by unauthorized taking. On Sept. 4, 2021, Akot, acting in concert with Pedro Nunez, caused bodily injury to “J.H.” who suffered a fractured orbital when both men used their hands and feet to hit and kick him in the head.

The riot indictment accuses them of engaging in tumultuous conduct, resulting in “J.H.” being injured in the Red Arrow Diner incident.

Akot is also accused of robbing “S.D.” by threatening him with physical force to obtain his backpack and gun. After the incident, he is accused of getting rid of the gun.

Kekoa Bissonnette, 18, of Rimmon Street, and Xavier Clement, 20, of Lake Avenue, were each indicted on one count of riot in connection to the Red Arrow incident. They are accused of participating in the brawl and, as a result, causing substantial property damage to the diner during which “C.M.” and “J.H.” were injured.

Lisa Tanguay, 46, of Manchester, was indicted on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and prostitution. Tanguay, between Feb. 22, 2021, and June 14, 2021, when she was a paraprofessional at Easter Seals, is accused of engaging in fellatio and sexual penetration with “C.H.,” a 17-year-old residential student. She also is accused of buying him clothing and other items in exchange for sex.

Convicted felon Jesse Vajgrt, 28, of W. Mill Street, Hillsboro, two counts of false personation and two counts of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. On Aug. 13, 2021, in Hillsboro, Vajgrt is accused of possessing a vehicle equipped with external blue lights and wearing a badge marked “bail enforcement.” He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a billy (club) and a knife.

Thomas Van Uden, 57, of Seton Drive, seven counts of reckless conduct. On Aug. 2, 2021, Van Uden is accused of crashing his BMW into five vehicles, with one of them crashing into a sixth vehicle. The crash happened at Bridge and Elm streets. When emergency personnel responded, one car was on its roof and appeared to be on fire.

Police said the driver of the BMW lost control, crashed into the vehicles that were stopped at a red light, before rolling over and colliding with more vehicles.

The seventh reckless conduct charge accused Van Uden of driving recklessly and nearly hitting a pedestrian after going up over a curb at the intersection of Bridge and McGregor streets.

Others indicted include:

Dylan Amadon, 21, of Boston Post Road, Amherst, robbery. On July 16, 2018 in Weare, Amadon is accused of attempting to help another person in planning or committing a robbery by moving his vehicle in a way to prevent egress of a person identified only as “HAB,” who was 18 years old.

Volkan Can, 52, of King George Drive, Londonderry, seven counts of first-degree assault. On Nov. 15, 2020, in Manchester, Can is accused of stabbing “J.R.” six times, once in the groin and five times in the back with a knife. He also is accused of cutting “K.M.” with a knife in the arm and right eye.

Ryan Cooper, 30, of Watson Hill Road, Raymond, three counts of receiving stolen property and one count of theft by unauthorized taking. The charges stem from three different incidents. On May 29, 2021 in Bedford, Cooper was in possession of a 2003 Ford F-150 knowing it had been stolen, according to the indictment.

On June 19, 2021 in Manchester, he is accused of being found in possession of a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to “I.W.” after it was reported stolen. The theft by unauthorized taking charge accuses him on June 21, 2021, also in Manchester, of driving away from a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot in a 2018 Chevy Silverado, the property of “P.C.,” knowing it had been stolen.