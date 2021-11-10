Nov. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 363 positive results with 37 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, DHHS announced 363 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Monday, November 8. Today’s results include 197 people who tested positive by PCR test and 166 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 21 new cases from Friday, November 5 (7 by PCR and 14 by antigen test, for a new total of 611); and an additional 6 new cases from Saturday, November 6 (6 by PCR and 0 by antigen test, for a new total of 912). Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 5,029 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are ninety-three individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56% being female and 44% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (74), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (49), Merrimack (45), Grafton (30), Strafford (27), Sullivan (25), Belknap (22), Carroll (22), Cheshire (7), and Coos (7) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (37) and Nashua (17). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-eight new cases.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

2 male residents of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 218 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 141,707 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 9, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 141,707 Recovered 135,065 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,613 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,029 Current Hospitalizations 218

Death Pending Investigation Confirmed as COVID-19 Related

The following deaths occurred more than two weeks ago and was recently confirmed as related to COVID-19:

Week of Sex County Age Group Week of Aug 16th, 2021 Male Rockingham 60 – 69 Week of Sept 13th, 2021 Female Merrimack 50 – 59 Week of Sept 27th, 2021 Male Coos 40 – 49 Week of Oct 4th, 2021 Male Hillsborough 80-89 Week of Oct 18th, 2021 Male Hillsborough 60 – 69

The most up to date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov.