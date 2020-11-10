Nov. 9 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 215 new positive results with 16 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, November 9, 2020, DHHS announced 215 new positive test results for COVID-19. Please note, due to a laboratory reporting issue, the PCR positivity rate cannot be accurately calculated. Today’s results include 157 people who tested positive by PCR test and 58 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,057 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 26 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (41), Rockingham (40), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (29), Merrimack (15), Carroll (11), Belknap (8), Grafton (8), Cheshire (5), Coos (5), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (21) and Manchester (16). The county of residence is being determined for thirteen new cases.
No new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 56 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. None of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Investigations are pending and risk factors for new cases are unknown at this time.
In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 12,699 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 794 (6%) of those having been hospitalized.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 9, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see1 below)
|12,699
|Recovered
|10,153 (80%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|489 (4%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|2,057
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|794 (6%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|56
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|363,544
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below)
|32,406
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|53,504
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|143
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|5,275
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|11/2
|11/3
|11/4
|11/5
|11/6
|11/7
|11/8
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|264
|466
|794
|682
|670
|778
|616
|610
|LabCorp
|396
|1,903
|1,491
|972
|390
|51
|1
|743
|Quest Diagnostics
|2,138
|2,165
|1,277
|1,913
|1,214
|1,887
|1,174
|1,681
|Mako Medical
|13
|21
|145
|2
|72
|319
|217
|113
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|226
|719
|690
|611
|1
|0
|0
|321
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|473
|512
|426
|496
|283
|340
|252
|397
|Other Laboratory*
|462
|1,198
|1,294
|2,259
|2,496
|1,877
|123
|1,387
|University of New Hampshire**
|3,982
|3,881
|4,484
|4,070
|3,804
|2,689
|70
|3,283
|Total
|7,954
|10,865
|10,601
|11,005
|8,930
|7,941
|2,453
|8,536
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|11/2
|11/3
|11/4
|11/5
|11/6
|11/7
|11/8
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|0
|11
|5
|10
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Quest Diagnostics
|13
|23
|18
|13
|20
|17
|7
|16
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|6
|4
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Other Laboratory*
|13
|3
|13
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Total
|32
|41
|47
|32
|21
|17
|7
|28
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.