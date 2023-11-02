Nov. 9: Aviation Museum of NH to hold volunteer open house

LONDONDERRY, NH—Would you like to be part of a community of people who enjoy airplanes and aviation? Would you like to make a difference, help a good cause and have fun doing it?

Then you’re invited to attend the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s upcoming volunteer open house, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

At the museum’s volunteer open house, you’ll meet current volunteers and learn about the many ways to help the Aviation Museum carry out its mission.

The Aviation Museum, based in the 1937 art deco passenger terminal at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, is dedicated to preserving the Granite State’s rich aviation past, and also inspiring today’s students to become the aerospace pioneers of tomorrow.

The open house will take place at the museum, which is located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry.

“As a non-profit, we depend on volunteers to carry out our mission, so everyone has the potential to make a big difference,” said Jeff Rapsis, the Aviation Museum’s executive director.\

“The young person who visits the Aviation Museum today could be the aerospace achiever of tomorrow, and volunteer interaction is how that happens,” Rapsis said.<

If you plan to attend, please call (603) 669-4877 and leave a message with your name, or send an e-mail to Leah Dearborn at ldearborn@nhahs.org.

For the museum’s main exhibit floor, volunteers greet guests at the front desk, lead tours, and help staff the gift shop.

For the education outreach program, volunteers help inspire young people of all ages about the physics of flight and the wonders of aviation.

For the museum’s historical archive, volunteers help evaluate donations, catalog items, and help researchers.

For administration, volunteers help with memberships, fundraising, communications, and building maintenance.

Technically-minded volunteers help with the museum’s IT systems; those with aviation experience manage the museum’s Elite Flight Simulator, although anyone can be trained to operate it.

Those with mechanical or engineering experience may be interested in helping the Aviation Museum’s innovative student plane-build partnership with the Manchester School of Technology.

Volunteers are also needed to help with special events year round, such as the Aviation Museum’s annual car show, fundraising gala, and more.

“Volunteering at the Aviation Museum is a rewarding way to give back to the community, and help light the spark of aviation in people young and old,” Rapsis said.

“As a side benefit, volunteers become part of a family that can lead to new friendships and opportunities,” Rapsis said.

The Aviation Museum of N.H., located at 27 Navigator Road, Londonderry, N.H., is a non-profit 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization dedicated to celebrating New Hampshire’s role in aviation history and inspiring tomorrow’s pioneers, innovators and aerospace professionals.

Named “Best Place to Take Kids” in southern New Hampshire in the 2023 HippoPress Readers Poll, the Aviation Museum of N.H. was recently awarded the prestigious ‘Non-Profit Impact Award’ by the Center for N.H. Non-Profits.

For more information about volunteering at the Aviation Museum, visit www.aviationmuseumofnh.org or call (603) 669-4820. Follow the Aviation Museum on social media at www.facebook.com/nhahs.