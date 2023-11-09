Nov. 9-12 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9th

Dave Clark / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Zangri / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Jamie Martin / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Clint Lapointe / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10th

April Cushman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm – Saturday as well

Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Off the Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Tape Deck Heroz / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Off With Their Heads / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Craig Thomas & Bluetopia / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

Paul Driscoll / Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Kat Ivy / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Josh Foster / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Johnny & the Two-Timers / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Every Way, Promise Game / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9th

ABSOLUTE QUEEN – TRIBUTE CONCERT / LaBelle Winery (Derry) – DIRECT/x

Absolute Queen is more than just your typical Queen Tribute band – their music and stage production is guaranteed to blow you away! You’ll hear amazing renditions of all the Queen classics including Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, Under Pressure, Somebody to Love, and more. www.labellewinery.com or (603)671-9898

CANDLELIGHT – VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS AND MORE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm & 8:30pm – DIRECT/x

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Manchester, NH. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Taylor Swift at The Rex Theatre under the gentle glow of candlelight. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

EVIL WOMAN – THE AMERICAN ELO / Capitol Center (Concord) / – DIRECT/x

A multi-media concert celebration of the music of ELO. Audiences are left spellbound by the flawless musicianship and vocals of EVIL WOMAN’s 12 musicians as well as the fusion of Beatlesque-Pop and classical arrangements where cellos co-exist with guitars, and where classically tinged rock intersects with pop. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10th

The 39TH ARMY BAND / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an unforgettable and inspiring performance by New Hampshire’s own 39th Army Band. The 90-minute audio visual experience will also feature some of the best civilian musicians in the State, as we thank veterans from all of the service branches. The performance will include a wide variety of music genres including: rock, country, pop, jazz, and of course, patriotic classics. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE / Bedford Old Town Hall (Bedford) / through November 12th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Bedford Off Broadway / By John Patrick / The story of an elderly widow named Mrs. Savage, whose husband left her $10 million dollars. She intends to give the entire fortune away to people who wish to pursue their “foolish dreams” but her stepchildren strongly object. www.bedfordoffbroadway.com

FNC: KEN ROGERSON & JAMES DORSEY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

KEN ROGERSON, “The funniest man you’ve never heard of,” started his comedy career working the Chicago club circuit and at the famed Second City. After receiving his first D- for conduct in the second grade, James Dorsey realized school was not his cup of tea and took his “disruptive in class” trademark to the stand-up stage and never looked back! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AN EVENING WITH TOM RUSH / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Tom Rush is a gifted musician and performer, whose shows offer a musical celebration…a journey into the tradition and spectrum of what music has been, can be, and will become. His distinctive guitar style, wry humor and warm, expressive voice have made him both a legend and a lure to audiences around the world. His shows are filled with the rib-aching laughter of terrific story-telling, the sweet melancholy of ballads and the passion of gritty blues. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

POSTCARDS FROM HEAVEN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Join Internationally renowned Spirit Medium, Maureen Hancock, for an evening of spirit connections. Maureen creates an atmosphere of laughter, tears, and peace, as you bear witness to the most unique family reunion ever witnessed. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LUNGS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through November 19th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Bolt Cutter Productions / Lungs, written by Duncan Macmillan, is a bracing two-person drama about a couple deciding whether or not to have a child in the age of climate collapse. Hyperminimalist in style, the show features just two actors on a bare stage, inviting audiences to focus on the kinetic dialogue and pure emotion of the performers. With a whiplash-fast speed and a devastating conclusion, Lungs will leave you gasping for breath long after the lights go out. NOTE: This production contains adult themes and language. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11th

deSOL / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

deSoL is a multi-cultural brotherhood from Asbury Park, NJ whose music mixes rock hooks with fiery Latin rhythms sung in English, Spanish & “Spanglish.” The result is a musical stew where the individual styles of the six musicians combine to create a sound that keeps audiences on their feet. deSoL’s infectious and relatable live show is a physical and spiritual experience. Their music and message has remained upbeat and positive and appeals to listeners of all ages and backgrounds. deSoL: of the sun, for the people…www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SISTER HAZEL / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SYMPHONY NH – A FIDDLER’S TALE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Symphony NH premieres Grammy Award winning jazz trumpeter and composer Wynton Marsalis’s acclaimed A Fiddler’s Tale. A modernized version of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an iconic tale of fame, fortune and the devil. Blues, Jazz, tangos, rags, waltzes, classical music – and more – are heard in this updated story of love, greed, and Faustian bargains. Guest Artist Danny Rivera will join Symphony NH in the role of the narrator. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

PETER YARROW AND NOEL PAUL STOOKEY / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey carry on the tradition of the renowned folk music group Peter, Paul, and Mary – -a union that lasted 50 years. When Peter and Noel perform together, audiences comment that in many ways it feels as if Mary were still on the stage with them. The energy and enthusiasm for the music has not diminished, in fact it seems ever more impassioned, and frequently the audience steps in to sing Mary’s part–their voices strong, their hearts full. It is community at it’s best and what folk music is all about–carrying it on. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

One Night of Queen is a touring 2-hour stage show, paying tribute to the stage theatrics and music of Queen. It is performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, a band headed by Freddie Mercury imitator Gary Mullen, who had previously won the talent show Stars in Their Eyes with his vocal and visual imitation of Mercury. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

UPCOMING EVENT:

IN-LAWS, OUTLAWS, & OTHER PEOPLE (THAT SHOULD BE SHOT) / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / November 17-19 – DIRECTx

A comedy by Steve Franco / It is 6pm and the Douglas family is busily preparing for their annual Christmas Eve dinner. After robbing a neighborhood liquor store, high strung and irritable Tony, and his dim-witted side-kick Vinny, find themselves in need of a hide-out. A comic treasure that is sure to leave you in stitches while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!