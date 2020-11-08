Nov. 8 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 249 new positive results with 32 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, November 8, 2020, DHHS announced 249 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.4%. Today’s results include 127 people who tested positive by PCR test and 122 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,903 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (46), Strafford (27), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (26), Merrimack (23), Cheshire (15), Sullivan (15), Grafton (14), Belknap (7), Coos (5), and Carroll (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (32) and Nashua (18). The county of residence is being determined for seventeen new cases.

Four new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 55 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases are either associated with an outbreak setting or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 12,488 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 794 (6%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 8, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 12,488 Recovered 10,096 (81%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 489 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,903 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 794 (6%) Current Hospitalizations 55 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 362,828 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,402 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 501 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 5,025

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 11/5 11/6 11/7 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,113 264 466 793 682 670 778 681 LabCorp 749 396 1,903 1,491 971 369 0 840 Quest Diagnostics 1,413 2,138 2,165 1,277 1,913 1,214 1,815 1,705 Mako Medical 24 13 21 145 2 72 319 85 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 178 226 719 690 611 1 0 346 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 269 473 512 426 497 282 307 395 Other Laboratory* 400 462 1,198 1,293 2,260 2,495 1,743 1,407 University of New Hampshire** 29 3,982 3,881 4,484 3,941 3,394 2,689 3,200 Total 4,175 7,954 10,865 10,599 10,877 8,497 7,651 8,660 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 11/5 11/6 11/7 Daily Average LabCorp 1 0 11 5 10 0 0 4 Quest Diagnostics 18 13 23 18 13 20 16 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 6 4 11 3 0 0 3 Other Laboratory* 0 13 3 13 6 1 0 5 Total 19 32 41 47 32 21 16 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.