Nov. 7-14: Daniel Webster Council-Boy Scouts of America to hold 33rd Annual Scouting for Food drive

MANCHESTER, NH – The Daniel Webster Council–Boy Scouts of America (DWC-BSA) announce starting Nov. 7 through Nov. 14, it will be holding its 33rd annual Scouting for Food Week in New Hampshire.

Since 1987, the DWC-BSA has chosen a week in November to collect and deliver food items to food pantries throughout New Hampshire. The process is set forth below:

On November 7 , Scouts will deliver door hangers to residents statewide requesting donated food items.

On November 14 , Scouts will collect donated food and make much-needed deliveries to food pantries the DWC-BSA is partnering with.

In recent years, Scouting for Food week has collected approximately 230,000 food items each year, to support local food pantries and the most vulnerable members of our communities. This year, the DWC-BSA anticipates the Scouting for Food effort will benefit at least 48,000 people served by 85 partnering agencies.

In a statement, DWC-BSA Scout Executive Jay Garee noted, “Our scouts are excited to get started on our 33rd Annual Scouting for Food week. In this very difficult year when the COVID pandemic has created unique challenges for all of us, it is more important than ever that we live up to our slogan and ‘Do a Good Turn Daily’ for our friends, neighbors and communities in need.”

More About the Scouting for Food Program

All non-perishable food items will be welcomed and collected by Scouts statewide in the days ahead. Donors are simply asked to not donate either glass jars or frozen items.

More about the Daniel Webster Council

The mission of the Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. There has never been a better time to be a Scout! Visit www.nhscouting.org for more information.