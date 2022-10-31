Nov. 6: Bookery partnering with Palace, Currier Museum and Chamber for free Artwalk and workshop

MANCHESTER, NH – Although late autumn in New Hampshire means the color from the landscape begins to fade – fear not; the city’s vibrant focus on the endless colors of public art is just ramping up.

The MHT Artwalk is an easy, self-directed walking tour around downtown Manchester that is constantly expanding as projects like Cat Alley Revival and Community Canvas Mural Project take flight.

We encourage you to gather friends, family, and neighbors or take time to explore on your own.

The Details

Meet at Bookery Manchester, 844 Elm St, Manchester, to grab your printed map and visit a resource table staffed by the Palace Theatre to learn about NH art-based businesses, galleries, and meet some of the artists. Before you head out, you can also enjoy featured cafe specials that include mimosas, hot chocolate, and lattes.

“Manchester is a destination filled with history and creative treasures. We developed MHT Art Walk to help local explorers and visitors discover our growing collections of arts, landmarks, and embellished cityscapes,” said Principal at Orbit Group, Liz Hitchcock.

Once you work up an appetite, head to the Currier Museum of Art and enjoy Sunday Brunch at the illuminated Winter Garden Café. Live music and a special brunch menu will be available. No reservations are required!

“The Currier is thrilled to be able to partner with the Orbit Group and the MHT Art Walk to highlight all the vibrant ‘artscapes’ the city has to offer,” said Corinne Benfield, Director of Community Partnerships & Membership at the Currier Museum of Art. “The Currier is committed to connecting our diverse community with the world-class collections of the Currier, special exhibitions, and renowned social practice artists in residency at the museum.”

From 1 to 4 p.m., current Artist-in-Residence at the Currier Museum of Art, Eriko Tsogo will lead a workshop based on an eco-inspired humanities project designed to promote social equity, diversity, and cultural empowerment. Tsogo is a Mongolian-American multidisciplinary artist, curator, and cultural producer based in Denver and Los Angeles.

Present your art walk map to Currier Guest Services to receive free admission to the museum and access to Eriko Tsogo’s workshop which is also free and open on a drop-in basis.

Let us know you are coming via this Eventbrite invitation, and please share!

This event is brought to you by The Bookery/Orbit Group, The Currier Museum, The Palace Theatres and Greater Manchester Chamber.