Nov. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 744 positive results with 54 in Manchester; 5 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, November 5, 2021, DHHS announced 744 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, November 4. Today’s results include 557 people who tested positive by PCR test and 187 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 23 new cases from Tuesday, November 2 (12 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 597; and an additional 86 new cases from Wednesday, November 3 (34 by PCR and 52 by antigen test) for a new total of 721. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,850 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and twenty-seven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (153), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (104), Strafford (101), Merrimack (96), Belknap (51), Carroll (43), Grafton (43), Sullivan (42), Coos (41), and Cheshire (22) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (54) and Nashua (43). The county of residence is being determined for sixty new cases.

DHHS has also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 198 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 139,324 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 5, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 139,324 Recovered 132,877 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,597 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,850 Current Hospitalizations 198

The most up to date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.