Nov. 5 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 252 new positive results including 50 unreported cases from Nov. 4

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, November 5, 2020, DHHS announced 252 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.8 percent. Today’s results include 204 people who tested positive by PCR test and 48 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,546 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Dr. Benjamin Chan during Thursday’s news conference clarified that of the 252 cases, about 50 of them should have been reported for Wednesday but due to a reporting issue at one of the national laboratories, those results were delayed by one day. He noted that the state is averaging about 150 new infections each day, a sign that community spread of the coronavirus is increasing.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 35 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (65), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (33), Strafford (32), Merrimack (21), Coos (18), Belknap (7), Carroll (7), Grafton (6), Cheshire (5), and Sullivan (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (21) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for thirteen new cases.

One new hospitalized case was reported. There are currently 44 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, younger than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 11,808 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 788 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 5, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 11,808 Recovered 9,776 (83%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 486 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,546 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 788 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 44 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 356,358 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,326 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 52,911 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 167 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,875

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 11/5/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center 61 20 0 19 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth 9 11 0 0 Pine Rock Manor Warner 48 14 0 5 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Dover 8 7 0 0 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Manchester 32 14 0 7 Woodlawn Care Center Newport 8 3 0 0

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 8 4 0 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/29 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 915 673 579 1,113 264 466 794 686 LabCorp 1,179 1,677 1,141 749 396 1,874 729 1,106 Quest Diagnostics 1,527 2,003 1,184 1,413