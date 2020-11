MANCHESTER, NH – We’ve moved indoors! Warm-up in the Winter Garden with Art After Work: Free Thursday Nights from 5 to 8 p.m. Free admission to the museum, live music with Charlie Chronopoulos, happy hour drink specials, and a full menu available for purchase every Thursday night! Online advance registration is recommended, reserve your tickets here.

Museum members receive a 10 percent discount on food and beverages with a valid membership card (cocktails and tax excluded).