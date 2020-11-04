Nov. 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 120 new positive results with 8 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, DHHS announced 120 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.0 percent. Today’s results include 86 people who tested positive by PCR test and 34 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,454 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twelve individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53 percent being female and 47 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (27), Strafford (18), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (16), Coos (11), Merrimack (9), Grafton (8), Cheshire (6), Belknap (3), Carroll (3), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.

Three new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 42 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 11,563 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 787 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 4, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 11,563 Recovered 9,625 (83%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 484 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,454 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 787 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 42 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 351,136 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,271 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 52,801 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 437 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 10/28 10/29 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 940 915 673 579 1,113 264 466 707 LabCorp 1,543 1,179 1,676 1,139 748 395 0 954 Quest Diagnostics 1,544 1,527 2,003 1,163 1,390 1,996 2,008 1,662 Mako Medical 14 18 68 143 24 13 0 40 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 870 908 649 420 178 226 1 465 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 456 450 388 244 269 471 358 377 Other Laboratory* 1,830 1,938 1,574 1,815 396 434 145 1,162 University of New Hampshire** 3,736 4,913 3,145 3,143 29 3,612 3,333 3,130 Total 10,933 11,848 10,176 8,646 4,147 7,411 6,311 8,496 Antibody Laboratory Tests 10/28 10/29 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 Daily Average LabCorp 15 4 9 4 1 0 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 19 6 16 23 18 13 21 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 5 7 2 0 6 0 3 Other Laboratory* 6 6 2 3 0 13 0 4 Total 43 21 34 32 19 32 21 29

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.