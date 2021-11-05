Nov. 4 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 635 positive results with 64 in Manchester; 11 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, November 4, 2021, DHHS announced 635 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Wednesday, November 3. Today’s results include 437 people who tested positive by PCR test and 198 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 80 new cases from Monday, November 1 (58 by PCR and 22 by antigen test) for a new total of 448; and an additional 46 new cases from Tuesday, November 2 (26 by PCR and 20 by antigen test) for a new total of 574. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,561 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and thirteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (149), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (91), Merrimack (87), Grafton (70), Strafford (58), Belknap (49), Sullivan (43), Cheshire (32), Coos (23), and Carroll (19) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (64) and Nashua (32). The county of residence is being determined for forty-four new cases.

DHHS has also announced 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Carroll County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, fewer than 60 years of age

There are currently 194 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 138,511 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 4, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 138,511 Recovered 132,358 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,592 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,561 Current Hospitalizations 194

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.