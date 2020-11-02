Nov. 4: Currier Museum presents weekly Art Conversations from Home

Art Conversations From Home

Wednesday, November 4

1 to 1:30 p.m.

MANCHESTER, NH – Join the Currier Museum of Art’s education team for a live facilitated conversation over Zoom about the Currier’s collection and exhibitions. This week, we will feature “Black Man Praying,” by Josef Scharl.

Sessions are informal, interactive, and focused on a different work each week. Open to all, these 30-minute free adult programs will begin on November 4 and run every Wednesday at 1 pm. Attendance is limited, and pre-registration is required.

Registration link here.