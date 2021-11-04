Nov. 4-7: Where to catch live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. You can also list your music event in InkLink’s community calendar.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4th

Paul Nelson / Currier (Manchester) / 5pm

Austin McCarthy / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Mike Gallant / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Jessica Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Pat Dowling / The Goat (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5th

Chris O’Neill / Lazy Lion (Deerfield) / 5pm

Eric Marcs / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Kimayo / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Nicole Knox Murphy / Auburn Pitts (Auburn) / 7pm

Rainbow Friday / Area 23 (Concord) / 7pm

BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ze Ivan / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 5pm

Lucas Gallo / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

The Slakas / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Jonny Friday / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

DeadBeat / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7th

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Tombstone / Sawbelly (Exeter) / 3pm

Dave Glannon / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

MAMMA MIA / October 15-November 14 (Mainstage)

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

THE NUTCRACKER / November 19-21

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / November 26-December 22

RECYCLED PERCUSSION / December 27-January 8

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

ALL TOGETHER NOW / November 12-13

Join us Friday, November 12th and Saturday, November 13th for our 16th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser. All Together Now! is a global celebration of local theatre. Come enjoy performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Silent Auctions, and Raffles – all to benefit future arts and music opportunities for the community.

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS / November 19-21

Nick is a single, Italian-American guy from New Jersey. His parents retired and moved to Florida. That doesn’t mean his family isn’t still in Jersey. In fact, he sees both sets of his grandparents every Sunday for dinner. This is routine until he has to tell them that he’s been offered a dream job. The job he’s been waiting for—marketing executive—would take him away from his beloved, but annoying, grandparents. He tells them. The news doesn’t sit so well. Thus begins a series of scheme to keep Nick around. How could he betray his family’s love to move to Seattle, for a job, wonder his grandparents? Well, Frank, Aida, Nunzio and Emma do their level best, and that includes bringing to dinner the lovely—and single—Caitlin O’Hare as bait…we won’t give the ending away here.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY with CAROLYN PLUMMER & FRIENDS / NOVEMBER 5th at 7:30pm

Carolyn Plummer. God help us. Some comics rely on the monumental events of the day or the faux pas of the rich and famous. Not Carolyn. Carolyn pulls material from the hum-drum, day-to-day monotony of the life of everyman; and she does it well. To Carolyn the monumental is easy… it’s our existence that’s so hard, yet so ridiculous. Some women look in the mirror and complain that they aren’t pretty enough, not rich enough, not young enough. Carolyn gives her reflection the finger.

THE U2 SHOW / NOVEMBER 6th at 7:30 PM

THE U2 SHOW plays ALL of U2’s hits, and some of the more popular B-sides as well. The band is made up of fanatical U2 fans that happen to be amazing musicians as well and while it doesn’t take amazing musicianship to physically perform U2 music it does take a huge amount of dedication and studying to EMULATE U2’s original one-of-a-kind sounds. The U2 show’s Guitarist has been studying and perfecting the sounds of “The Edge” for the past 20 years in and out of various U2 tribute bands. The Lead singer for The U2 Show is known as one of only TWO U2 tribute vocalists that Bono himself has acknowledged as “amazing”. They’ve both toured with many U2 tribute bands as fill in guitarist and/or vocalist, and they’ve both covered the Guitarist and Vocalist positions for many U2 tribute bands seamlessly when called upon to do so. They’ve become known as the “go to guys” by other U2 tributes around the world whenever a U2 tribute band needs a fill-in “Bono” or “The Edge”. “THE U2 SHOW” is the closest you’ll ever get to hiring the band U2.

Featured EVENTS:

MUSIC: HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS – Bob Seger Tribute / NOVEMBER 6th at 8pm

Tupelo Music Hall / www.tupelohall.com

Hollywood Nights – The Bob Seger Experience is the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. This 9-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob and his music right down to the smallest detail. Determined to leave no stone unturned, Hollywood Nights even tours with a baby grand piano. The band prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Bob over the past 30 years. They share the belief that only Bob and his fans have come to know, learn, and love: Represent the voice of every fan, his or her values, working-class background, and the love of rock ‘n’ roll. If you are a true Bob Seger fan, you won’t want to miss Hollywood Nights!

MUSIC: SYMPHONY NH – “Suites and Schubert” / NOVEMBER 6th at 7:30pm

Symphony New Hampshire will present “Suites and Schubert” at St. Mary and Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church (39 Chandler St. in Nashua).

Tickets: $30 ($25 for seniors; children 18 or younger get in free).

FAMILY EVENT: TOE JAM PUPPET SHOW / NOVEMBER 4th at 1pm

The Pembroke Town Library (313 Pembroke St. in Pembroke; 485-7851,

pembroke-nh.com/library) will present the Toe Jam Puppet Band Variety Show in the library’s parking lot. Dress warmly and bring chairs for a show with the “wacky and wild” band.

COMEDY THIS WEEKEND:

Kenny Rogerson / Chunky’s (Manchester) / November 5 th and 6 th at 8:30pm

Kyle Crawford / Chunky’s (Nashua) / November 5 th and 6 th at 8:30pm

Brian Beaudion Headliners / DoubleTree by Hilton (Manchester) / Nov. 6 th at 8:30pm

