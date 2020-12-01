Nov. 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 514 new positive results with 108 in Manchester; no deaths reported

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, November 30, 2020, DHHS announced 514 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.5 percent. Today’s results include 287 people who tested positive by PCR test and 227 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,145 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today, 265 new positive test results are from Saturday, 11/27 and 249 new positive test results are from Sunday, 11/28. Test results received Sunday are still being processed and the total number of new positives for that day is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.
Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51 percent being female and 49 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (119), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (81), Merrimack (52), Strafford (26), Cheshire (20), Belknap (19), Coos (11), Carroll (10), Grafton (9), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (108) and Nashua (43). The county of residence is being determined for fourteen new cases.
Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
There are currently 160 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 20,994 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 839 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.
Current Situation in New Hampshire
New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 30, 2020, 9 a.m.)
|NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below)
|20,994
|Recovered
|15,323 (73%)
|Deaths Attributed to COVID-19
|526 (3%)
|Total Current COVID-19 Cases
|5,145
|Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19
|839 (4%)
|Current Hospitalizations
|160
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below)
|421,261
|Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2
|33,161
|Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL
|57,382
|Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below)
|1,475
|Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time)
|7,700
1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.
2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.
3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.
New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 11/30/2020)
|Current COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Under Investigation
|Deaths
|Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation
|17
|6
|0
|0
|Coos County Nursing Hospital
|60
|62
|0
|6
|Maple Leaf Healthcare Center
|63
|27
|0
|0
|Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth
|14
|28
|0
|0
|NH Veterans’ Home
|32
|26
|31
|8
|Oceanside Center – Genesis
|43
|25
|0
|5
|Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village
|13
|7
|0
|0
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford
|4
|3
|0
|0
|St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|16
|15
|0
|0
|St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
|31
|18
|0
|9
|Studley Home Assisted Living Facility
|26
|2
|0
|0
|Woodlawn Care Center
|33
|24
|0
|4
|Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks
|Resident Cases
|Staff Cases
|Deaths
|All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020)
|15
|16
|2
|Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020)
|38
|17
|10
|Bedford Falls (6/6/2020)
|40
|21
|11
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020)
|37
|25
|7
|Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/9/2020)
|61
|20
|19
|Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020)
|62
|28
|17
|Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020)
|35
|13
|10
|Birch Hill (7/30/2020)
|40
|29
|14
|Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020)
|0
|8
|0
|Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020)
|2
|7
|0
|Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020)
|16
|4
|0
|Courville Manchester (6/30/2020)
|15
|14
|6
|Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020)
|54
|28
|15
|Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020)
|3
|12
|1
|Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020)
|45
|70
|0
|Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020)
|27
|16
|7
|Greenbriar (8/21/2020)
|124
|34
|28
|Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020)
|9
|3
|0
|Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020)
|56
|16
|16
|Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020)
|79
|60
|25
|Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020)
|154
|55
|39
|Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020)
|19
|18
|1
|Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020)
|23
|19
|7
|Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020)
|2
|6
|1
|Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020)
|3
|6
|0
|Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020)
|38
|16
|5
|Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020)
|49
|2
|9
|Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020)
|4
|8
|1
|Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020)
|48
|14
|8
|Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020)
|87
|29
|21
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020)
|64
|23
|23
|Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020)
|2
|9
|0
|Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020)
|11
|1
|0
|Salemhaven (7/9/2020)
|46
|15
|11
|Salem Woods (5/18/2020)
|23
|26
|10
|Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020)
|54
|45
|15
|Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020)
|3
|2
|0
Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS
|Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|11/23
|11/24
|11/25
|11/26
|11/27
|11/28
|11/29
|Daily Average
|NH Public Health Laboratories
|702
|1,257
|1,347
|0
|1,127
|1,042
|1,743
|1,031
|LabCorp
|593
|2,410
|1,520
|1,588
|849
|1,790
|1,321
|1,439
|Quest Diagnostics
|1,392
|2,441
|1,018
|1,003
|941
|1,736
|929
|1,351
|Mako Medical
|193
|38
|43
|10
|110
|398
|315
|158
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|366
|693
|640
|688
|257
|555
|348
|507
|Other NH Hospital Laboratory
|424
|655
|620
|244
|442
|479
|318
|455
|Other Laboratory*
|1,092
|1,921
|2,669
|1,501
|767
|1,042
|450
|1,349
|University of New Hampshire**
|2,444
|2,004
|33
|0
|359
|1
|0
|692
|Total
|7,206
|11,419
|7,890
|5,034
|4,852
|7,043
|5,424
|6,981
|Antibody Laboratory Tests
|Testing Laboratory
|11/23
|11/24
|11/25
|11/26
|11/27
|11/28
|11/29
|Daily Average
|LabCorp
|1
|20
|6
|9
|1
|8
|1
|7
|Quest Diagnostics
|8
|37
|27
|33
|7
|18
|1
|19
|Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
|3
|12
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Other Laboratory*
|21
|8
|14
|0
|9
|0
|0
|7
|Total
|33
|77
|52
|42
|20
|27
|2
|36
* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.
** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.