Nov. 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 514 new positive results with 108 in Manchester; no deaths reported

MANCHESTER, NH – On Monday, November 30, 2020, DHHS announced 514 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.5 percent. Today’s results include 287 people who tested positive by PCR test and 227 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,145 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today, 265 new positive test results are from Saturday, 11/27 and 249 new positive test results are from Sunday, 11/28. Test results received Sunday are still being processed and the total number of new positives for that day is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifty individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51 percent being female and 49 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (119), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (81), Merrimack (52), Strafford (26), Cheshire (20), Belknap (19), Coos (11), Carroll (10), Grafton (9), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (108) and Nashua (43). The county of residence is being determined for fourteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

There are currently 160 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 20,994 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 839 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 30, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 20,994 Recovered 15,323 (73%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 526 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,145 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 839 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 160 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 421,261 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 33,161 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 57,382 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,475 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 7,700

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 11/30/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Colonial Poplin Nursing & Rehabilitation 17 6 0 0 Coos County Nursing Hospital 60 62 0 6 Maple Leaf Healthcare Center 63 27 0 0 Mount Prospect Academy Plymouth 14 28 0 0 NH Veterans’ Home 32 26 31 8 Oceanside Center – Genesis 43 25 0 5 Prospect Woodward Home at Hillside Village 13 7 0 0 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford 4 3 0 0 St. Anne’s Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 16 15 0 0 St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center 31 18 0 9 Studley Home Assisted Living Facility 26 2 0 0 Woodlawn Care Center 33 24 0 4

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (7/16/2020) 37 25 7 Bedford Hills Center Genesis (11/9/2020) 61 20 19 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (7/7/2020) 62 28 17 Bellamy Fields Dover (5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Birch Hill (7/30/2020) 40 29 14 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (5/29/2020) 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Courville Manchester (6/30/2020) 15 14 6 Crestwood Center Milford (6/30/2020) 54 28 15 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Evergreen Place Manchester (9/3/2020) 27 16 7 Greenbriar (8/21/2020) 124 34 28 Greystone Farm at Salem (6/16/2020) 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Hillsborough County Nursing Home (7/27/2020) 154 55 39 Holy Cross Manchester (7/15/2020) 19 18 1 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester (6/26/2020) 38 16 5 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Mountain View Community Ossipee (10/7/2020) 4 8 1 Pine Rock Manor Warner (11/19/2020) 48 14 8 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (8/12/2020) 2 9 0 Rockingham County House of Corrections (9/13/2020) 11 1 0 Salemhaven (7/9/2020) 46 15 11 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10 Villa Crest Manchester (7/1/2020) 54 45 15 Warde Health Center Windham (10/22/2020) 3 2 0

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/23 11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 702 1,257 1,347 0 1,127 1,042 1,743 1,031 LabCorp 593 2,410 1,520 1,588 849 1,790 1,321 1,439 Quest Diagnostics 1,392 2,441 1,018 1,003 941 1,736 929 1,351 Mako Medical 193 38 43 10 110 398 315 158 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 366 693 640 688 257 555 348 507 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 424 655 620 244 442 479 318 455 Other Laboratory* 1,092 1,921 2,669 1,501 767 1,042 450 1,349 University of New Hampshire** 2,444 2,004 33 0 359 1 0 692 Total 7,206 11,419 7,890 5,034 4,852 7,043 5,424 6,981 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/23 11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 Daily Average LabCorp 1 20 6 9 1 8 1 7 Quest Diagnostics 8 37 27 33 7 18 1 19 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 12 5 0 3 1 0 3 Other Laboratory* 21 8 14 0 9 0 0 7 Total 33 77 52 42 20 27 2 36

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.