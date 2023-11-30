Nov. 30- Dec. 3 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30th

Gustavo Moradel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Sam Hammerman / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Fratellos (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Lew Goodwin / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Mugsy Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1st

Mikey G. / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Hell on Heels / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Jonny Friday Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Racky Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

June Star / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2nd

Hank Osborne / Downtown Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ralph Allen / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Scott Solsky / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Scott King / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Alec Sullivan / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm

Colin Hart / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Josh Foster / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Emily’s Garage Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Whatsername / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Skrizzly Adams, Paul Jarvis / Shaskeen Irish Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Whiskey Horse / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Slim Volume / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3rd

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30th

KELLER WILLIAMS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Virginian, Keller Williams, Keller’s albums reflect his pursuit to create music that sounds like nothing else. Un-beholden to conventionalism, he seamlessly crosses genre boundaries. The end product is music that encompasses rock, jazz, funk and bluegrass, and always keeps the audience on their feet. Keller built his reputation initially on his engaging live performances, no two of which are ever alike. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1st

DICKEN’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through December 17 – DIRECT/x

In this original adaption of the holiday classic, Hatbox Theatre focuses on how the dream-like qualities of the ghost story aspect of Dickens’ work can bring about redemption. Is it “an undigested bit of beef” – a line in the original story – that leads Scrooge to have bad dreams or is he really being visited by ghosts intent on helping him redeem himself. Audience members, too, will wonder if they are dreaming when they are immersed in sound, lights and projections that bring out these eerier aspects of Scrooge’s fateful night. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

MERRY GOOD ENOUGH / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A Little Sky Film directed by Caroline Keene and Dan Kennedy. Merry Good Enough is an indie, dark(ish) comedy about a dysfunctional family whose mom disappears on Christmas Eve, and the lengths one daughter must go to bring her family back together again. Winner 2023 New Hampshire Film Festival Best NH Feature Narrative: Merry Good Enough. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / through December 3rd – DIRECT/x

Presented by Theatre KAPOW. The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse is The funniest Thanksgiving roast you’ll attend this year: What is the real Thanksgiving story, and who should tell it? Four really, REALLY well-meaning teaching artists walk into an elementary school. The work at hand: a Thanksgiving pageant that won’t ruffle any feathers. What could possibly go wrong? Well, just about everything. Rambunctious, thorny and not altogether politically correct, The Thanksgiving Play serves up the hypocrisies of woke America on a big, family-style, platter. The American origin story is in the comedy-crosshairs in the New Hampshire premiere of MacArthur Genius Larissa FastHorse’s groundbreaking satire. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through December 23 – DIRECT/x

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny-pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with newfound hope and joy in the Christmas season! Filled with lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2nd

DREW DUNN / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Drew Dunn returns to Nashua for 1 show at the Nashua Center for the Arts! Drew is a Nashua native who graduated from South in 2010. In 2014, Drew began his stand-up career quickly making a name for himself around New England for his quick wit and unique style. After winning the Boston Comedy Festival in 2017, he began to perform comedy regularly around the country. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

ROCKIN’ BIG BAND CHRISTMAS with THE SCOTT SPRADLING BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4:00pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Rock around the Christmas Tree and get into the Holiday Spirit with the The Scott Spradling Big Band. Enjoy the hits of the Christmas season performed by The Scott Spradling Band. A modern Big Band Holiday Tradition, classic Christmas songs, new classics covered with live horn section, and guest vocalists.www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

INDIGO GIRLS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Over a thirty-five-year career that began in clubs around their native Atlanta, Georgia, the multi-Grammy-winning duo of Emily Saliers and Amy Ray has recorded sixteen studio albums, sold over 15 million records, and built a dedicated, enduring following across the globe. Their latest record, “Look Long” is a stirring and eclectic collection of songs that finds the duo of Amy Ray reunited in the studio with their strongest backing band to date. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3rd

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 12pm & 4:30pm – DIRECT/x

The first Glenn Miller Orchestra did not make it at all. It was a total and absolute economic failure. But Glenn knew what he wanted, held to that dedication and relentlessly worked to succeed. He launched his second band – the one that lives on today – in March of 1938. The Glenn Miller Orchestra has been a “hit” ever since. Today, the 18 member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements. Additionally, it also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

COMPAQ BIG BAND CHRISTMAS SHOW / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

‘A Christmas Carol’ and ‘The Nutcracker’ ballet are timeless New England seasonal classics at Palace Theatre, but this year a spectacular new holiday event will take place in Manchester when the exciting 19-piece Compaq Big Band is featured in concert at Rex Theatre. It will be an amazing afternoon filled with seasonal Big Band favorites like you’ve never heard them before – powerful, inspirational, and just plain fun. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

HANDEL’S MESSIAH / St. Paul’s Church (Concord) / 7pm – FREE EVENT

A musical rite of the holiday season, this Baroque-era oratorio still awes listeners more than 250 years after the composer’s death. Concord’s performance, conducted by Benjamin Greene, will include professional soloists and a community chorus. www.walkerlecture.org

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Meredith Willson’s MIRACLE ON 34th STREET – THE MUSICAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / December 8-10 – DIRECT/x

A holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre classic, “The Music Man”. Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as “Pinecones and Hollyberries,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “My State, My Kansas,” this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment, wholesome without being cloying. Based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Willson. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

SYMPHONY NH HOLIDAY POPS! / December 9 at 7:30pm (Nashua Keefe Auditorium) & December 10 at 3pm (Concord City Auditorium) / DIRECT/x

Join us for a festive celebration of the holiday season at Symphony NH’s beloved annual Holiday Pops concert, conducted by Maestro Roger Kalia. This year’s program promises to enchant and delight audiences of all ages. The concert will feature a delightful lineup, including the heartwarming melodies of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Christmas Overture” and the joyful harmonies of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” Our Holiday Pops concert will also showcase a diverse array of holiday traditions, with Adam Shugar’s “Hanukkah Overture for Clarinet and String Orchestra” and the timeless charm of Tchaikovsky’s “Trepak” and “Pas de Deux” from “The Nutcracker.” And, of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without beloved classics like “Silent Night,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and a heartwarming Christmas singalong, ensuring an unforgettable evening of music and merriment. So, mark your calendars and join us for a magical Holiday Pops concert that will leave you with cherished memories to last a lifetime. www.symphonynh.org or (603)595-9156

