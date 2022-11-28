Nov. 30 at The Rex: ‘Find Your Cause’ shark-tank style pitch event featuring 20 non-profits

MANCHESTER, NH – Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) on Monday released the list of more than 20 participating nonprofits participating in the Manchester Young Professional’s (MYP) Find Your Cause event, presented by Southern New Hampshire University, taking place on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, from 5 – 7 p.m.at The Rex Theatre.

MYP is excited to see such a strong response and desire for Manchester area nonprofits to be involved with this event that connects young professionals directly with nonprofit leaders and opportunities.

“Find Your Cause is a chance for young professionals in Manchester to have fun while finding new opportunities to make an impact in our community and discover belonging by being involved in causes bigger than themselves,” said Cole Riel, Greater Manchester Chamber.

The list of participating organizations can be found below. All organizations will have a table at the event where attendees can talk one-on-one with the participants before the speaking program. During the program, each organization will have two minutes to give their pitch on why young professionals should get involved with their organization.

Attendees should register via Eventbrite.

Nonprofits that would like to sign-up to participate in Find Your Cause should contact Cole Riel at the Greater Manchester Chamber, ASAP, at ColeR@manchester-chamber.org.

Participating Non-Profits

Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire

Aviation Museum of New Hampshire

Best Buddies New Hampshire

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NH

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of New Hampshire

Daniel Webster Council, BSA

Easterseals NH

Franco-American Centre

Friends of Aine Center for Grieving Children and Families

Liberty House

Manchester Police Athletic League

Meals on Wheels of Hillsborough County

Media Power Youth

Mission Life

Palace Theatres

SEE Science Center, Inc.

The Granite YMCA

The Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation

Webster House

World Affairs Council of New Hampshire

YWCA New Hampshire

ABOUT MANCHESTER YOUNG PROFESSIONALS

Manchester Young Professionals (MYP) is a community-centered networking initiative of the Greater Manchester Chamber focused on fostering professional and personal connections that support the Greater Manchester area. Manchester Young Professionals is free to join and host dozens of social, educational, and professional networking opportunities throughout the year.

ABOUT THE GREATER MANCHESTER CHAMBER

Incorporated in 1911, the Greater Manchester Chamber (GMC) is the largest business organization in New Hampshire, focusing its efforts primarily on Manchester and the surrounding communities of Auburn, Bedford, Candia, Derry, Goffstown, Hooksett, Litchfield, Londonderry, and Merrimack. It is the Chamber’s mission to be the voice of business, shaping economic success to enhance the quality of life in Greater Manchester. For more information visit www.manchester-chamber.org.