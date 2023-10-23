Nov. 3: Wine & Whiskers Tailgait Transport & Rescue annual fundraiser at Derryfield

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Press Release Community, Events 0

MANCHESTER, NH – Tailgate transport and rescue is having their second annual fundraiser at the Derryfield Country club November 3 from 5:30-9 p.m.

We will have live and silent auctions. A gift card tree as well as hors d’oeuvres and dessert. Each ticket will give you a free glass of wine.

Ticket link – Tickets are $35.

Our Mission:

To save the lives of animals that otherwise would be homeless or euthanized relieving the burden of overpopulated states and to give back to society by providing opportunities for unconditional love.

