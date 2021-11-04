Nov. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 528 positive results with 54 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, DHHS announced 528 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, November 2. Today’s results include 335 people who tested positive by PCR test and 193 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 49 new cases from Friday, October 29 (20 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 734; an additional 44 new cases from Saturday, October 30 (30 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 730; an additional 13 new cases from Sunday, October 31 (13 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 350; and an additional 27 new cases from Monday, November 1 (19 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 368. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,089 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two hundred and eleven individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 53% being female and 47% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (101), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (88), Merrimack (69), Carroll (55), Strafford (50), Sullivan (38), Belknap (37), Grafton (35), Cheshire (34), and Coos (12) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (54) and Nashua (35). The county of residence is being determined for fifty-three new cases.

DHHS has also announced nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Cheshire County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Coos County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 186 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire, since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 137,778 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated November 3, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 137,778 Recovered 132,108 (96%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,581 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,089 Current Hospitalizations 186

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data, positivity rates and vaccination data are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.