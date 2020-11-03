Nov. 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 132 new positive results with 11 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, DHHS announced 132 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 1.2%. Today’s results include 73 people who tested positive by PCR test and 59 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 1,450 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (33), Coos (18), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (17), Merrimack (12), Strafford (6), Belknap (5), Cheshire (5), Grafton (5), Sullivan (4), and Carroll (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (11) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for six new cases.

Three new hospitalized cases were reported. There are currently 41 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. This census may include out of state residents hospitalized in NH and/or individuals readmitted to the hospital, therefore increases in the daily hospital census may not always equal the number of new hospitalizations reported in a given day. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 11,448 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 784 (7%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 3, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 11,448 Recovered 9,515 (83%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 483 (4%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,450 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 784 (7%) Current Hospitalizations 41 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 350,194 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,243 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 52,586 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 381 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,750

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 719 940 915 673 579 1,113 264 743 LabCorp 1,000 1,543 1,179 1,676 1,139 745 258 1,077 Quest Diagnostics 1,363 1,544 1,527 2,003 915 1,079 1,862 1,470 Mako Medical 1 14 18 68 143 24 13 40 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 596 870 908 649 421 178 0 517 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 494 456 450 388 243 269 354 379 Other Laboratory* 1,959 1,830 1,934 1,567 1,812 396 398 1,414 University of New Hampshire** 4,210 3,736 4,913 3,145 3,143 29 3,456 3,233 Total 10,342 10,933 11,844 10,169 8,395 3,833 6,605 8,874 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 Daily Average LabCorp 6 15 4 9 4 1 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 23 19 6 16 23 18 12 17 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 3 5 7 2 0 0 3 Other Laboratory* 10 6 6 2 3 0 6 5 Total 45 43 21 34 32 19 18 30

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.