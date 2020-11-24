Nov. 29: Work by Manchester artist to be featured at Wilton’s Riverview Artist Studio

WILTON, NH – Come out on Nov. 29 for an art show featuring the work of Manchester artist Jozimar Matimano at Riverview Artist Studios in Wilton.

The show titled “Love is the Answer” will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the artist studio, located at 33 Hilton St., third floor, a mill building on the banks of the Souhegan River behind Main Street in downtown Wilton.

Matimano came to Manchester with his family, refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. His talent as an artist was recognized and eventually resulted in a partial scholarship to New England College NH Institute of Art and Design. He also entered NH Job Corps Center in 2018 and graduated in July of 2019, and works full time at Tecomet, a manufacturing company on Harvey Road.

His art has become his voice in reflecting on the conflict he has experienced in life, not only in his home country, but as an observer of this American life. “Love is the Answer,” makes a strong artistic case for seeing the humanity in all those who are experiencing discrimination, poverty and injustice.

The Riverview Mill Artist Collection is filled with more than 30 working art and artisan studios, small galleries and shops dedicated to the unique and artful where you can do some holiday shopping by giving the gift of original art.