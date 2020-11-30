Nov. 29 COVID-19 NH DHHS update: 491 new positive results with 54 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, November 29, 2020, DHHS announced 491 new positive test results for COVID-19, including 258 people who tested positive by PCR test and 233 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,995 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today, 259 new positive test results are from Friday, 11/27; the Friday cases announced today combined with those announced yesterday results in a daily PCR test positivity rate of 5.2%. Today’s cases also include 232 new positive test results from Saturday, 11/28. Test results received Saturday are still being processed and the total number of new positives for that day is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 47% being female and 53% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (142), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (91), Merrimack (47), Strafford (28), Carroll (14), Cheshire (14), Belknap (13), Grafton (13), Sullivan (6), and Coos (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (54) and Nashua (41). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-three new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 146 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 20,480 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 839 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 29, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 20,480 Recovered 14,999 (73%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 526 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,955 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 839 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 146 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 418,976 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,152 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 2,231 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 7,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 11/28 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,082 702 1,257 1,347 0 1,127 1,042 937 LabCorp 1,228 593 2,410 1,520 1,588 848 1,572 1,394 Quest Diagnostics 1,524 1,392 2,441 1,018 1,003 881 1,132 1,342 Mako Medical 185 193 38 43 10 110 398 140 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 347 366 693 640 688 257 555 507 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 238 424 655 620 244 436 441 437 Other Laboratory* 682 1,093 1,921 2,669 1,501 762 956 1,369 University of New Hampshire** 36 2,444 2,004 33 0 0 1 645 Total 5,322 7,207 11,419 7,890 5,034 4,421 6,097 6,770 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 11/28 Daily Average LabCorp 3 1 20 6 9 1 0 6 Quest Diagnostics 10 8 37 27 33 7 18 20 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 3 12 5 0 3 1 4 Other Laboratory* 3 21 8 14 0 9 0 8 Total 17 33 77 52 42 20 19 37

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.