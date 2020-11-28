Nov. 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 702 new positives from Thurs./Fri. with 106 from Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Saturday, November 28, 2020, DHHS announced 702 new positive test results for COVID-19, including 460 people who tested positive by PCR test and 242 people who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,837 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Of the results reported Saturday, 417 new positive test results are from Thursday, 11/26, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 4.3 percent, and 285 new positive test results are from Friday, 11/27. Test results received Friday are still being processed and the total number of new positives for that day is not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are sixty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50 percent being female and 50 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (177), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (104), Merrimack (73), Cheshire (48), Strafford (35), Belknap (27), Carroll (15), Grafton (15), Sullivan (12), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (106) and Nashua (63). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-six new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced six additional deaths related to COVID-19.

2 male residents of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 133 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 20,002 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 837 (4 percent) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 28, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 20,002 Recovered 14,642 (73%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 523 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,837 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 837 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 133 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 416,158 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,136 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL N/A Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 2,639 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 7,200

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Mako, certain hospital laboratories, the University of New Hampshire and their contracted laboratory, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 1,237 1,082 702 1,257 1,347 0 1,127 965 LabCorp 1,571 1,228 593 2,410 1,520 1,584 602 1,358 Quest Diagnostics 1,405 1,524 1,392 2,440 1,018 1,003 870 1,379 Mako Medical 437 185 193 38 43 10 110 145 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 829 347 366 693 640 688 257 546 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 452 238 418 651 619 242 319 420 Other Laboratory* 2,569 681 1,094 1,917 2,655 1,475 396 1,541 University of New Hampshire** 1,680 36 2,444 2,004 33 0 0 885 Total 10,180 5,321 7,202 11,410 7,875 5,002 3,681 7,239 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 Daily Average LabCorp 18 3 1 20 6 9 0 8 Quest Diagnostics 21 10 8 37 27 33 7 20 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 1 3 12 5 0 3 4 Other Laboratory* 1 3 21 8 14 0 4 7 Total 45 17 33 77 52 42 14 40

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.