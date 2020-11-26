Nov. 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 402 new positive results with 69 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, DHHS announced 402 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 3.2 percent. Today’s results include 319 people who tested positive by PCR test and 83 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,293 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are forty-four individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50 percent being female and 50 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (105), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (53), Merrimack (45), Strafford (24), Belknap (22), Cheshire (14), Grafton (7), Carroll (6), Sullivan (6), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (69) and Nashua (23). The county of residence is being determined for twenty-four new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 female resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 125 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 18,776 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 833 (4%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 25, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 18,776 Recovered 13,969 (74%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 514 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,293 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 833 (4%) Current Hospitalizations 125 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 411,047 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,024 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 56,672 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,427 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,850

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/18 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 778 1,028 1,231 1,237 1,082 702 1,257 1,045 LabCorp 3,055 1,539 1,041 1,571 1,227 593 2,042 1,581 Quest Diagnostics 1,592 2,404 1,871 1,405 1,523 1,388 2,332 1,788 Mako Medical 129 42 19 437 185 193 38 149 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1,045 659 591 829 347 366 693 647 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 542 632 506 452 241 418 534 475 Other Laboratory* 2,826 1,203 3,208 2,560 676 1,084 1,747 1,901 University of New Hampshire** 2,876 4,053 2,745 1,680 36 2,147 1,177 2,102 Total 12,843 11,560 11,212 10,171 5,317 6,891 9,820 9,688 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/18 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 Daily Average LabCorp 14 8 21 18 3 1 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 43 34 17 21 10 8 37 24 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 7 5 5 1 3 12 6 Other Laboratory* 4 10 12 1 3 21 6 8 Total 67 59 55 45 17 33 55 47

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.