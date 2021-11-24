Nov. 25-28: Live music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.).

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25th

Happy Thanksgiving!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26th

Mikey G. / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tim Kierstead / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Five Feet / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

2120 S. Michigan Ave. / Stark Brewing (Manchester) / 7pm

Travis Rolls / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Mo Bounce / Derryfield (Manchester) / 9pm

Maven Jamz / South Side Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Mugsy Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Chris Moreno / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 27th

Jack Bop / Area 23 (Concord) / 2pm

Faith Ann / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Amorphous Band / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 6pm

Gardner Berry / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Chris Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

April Cushman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Cashwood / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Heartbeat City / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 8pm

Supernothing Band / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 9pm

Chris Fraga / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 28th

Mike Forgette / The Goat (Manchester) / 10am

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Craig Thomas / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Open Mic Blues Jam / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 7pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / November 26-December 22 – OPENS THIS WEEK!

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated “Bah! Humbug!” Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he’s forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future. Thanks to their guidance, Scrooge recognizes his faults and greets Christmas morning with a cheerful “Happy Christmas” before spending the day reconnecting and sharing love with those that mean the most to him.

CHANUKAH at the PALACE with the MACCABEATS / November 29th at 6:30pm

Often travelling with little more than the shirts on their backs and the ties on their necks, the Maccabeats have entertained and inspired hundreds of audiences worldwide, from Alabama to (New) Zealand and everywhere in between. Using nothing more than the unadulterated human voice, a clean-cut presentation, and a little Jewish humor, this unique group of singers is able to connect with fans of all backgrounds and ages.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

ROBERT DIONNE PIANO CHRISTMAS / November 27th at 7pm (Manchester)

Robert’s most popular Piano/Vocal Cabaret of the year returns “in-person” at The Majestic Theatre! Kick-off the holiday season with us as Robert plays all of your Winter and Christmas classics and favorites, plus a few requests! A night of music and memories that will warm your heart as you sing-a-long, listen, or reminisce. Perfect for the whole family. Majestic Studio Theatre

SCROOGE IN LOVE – THE MUSICAL / December 10-12 (Derry)

A musical sequel to the Dickens classic! A year after the events of A Christmas Carol, Jacob Marley and the Christmas Ghosts return to reunite Ebenezer Scrooge with his long-lost first love, Belle. A year after the events of A Christmas Carol, the four ghosts (Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future) return with a new goal: to reunite the new and improved Ebenezer Scrooge with his long-lost first love, Belle. All of Dickens’ familiar characters return in this romantic and festive sequel to the perennial classic. Derry Opera House

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FRIDAY NIGHT COMEDY with COREY RODRIGUES / NOVEMBER 26th at 7:30pm

In 2019, Milton native, Corey Rodrigues made his late night TV debut on the Conan O’Brien show. He currently can be heard daily on Sirius XM. “His comedy is honest and fun”, constantly peppering in stories from his life and the lives of those around him. Mix that with a hilarious point of view and he’s able to talk about just about anything.

RUST NEVER SLEEPS / NOVEMBER 27th at 7:30pm

Rust Never Sleeps is a band that embraces the Neil Young ethos: follow the muse… “we bring our own musical humanity to the table when we play these songs, they’re not artifacts… they’re living and breathing when we play them.” For RNS, no two shows are alike, and Neil’s extensive catalog allows for unlimited musical exploration and expression.musicians.Formed in 1982 by Jack, Bill, George and Courtland Freese, the band has performed on scenic bandstands from Wolfeboro to New Boston; in elegant theaters in Concord, Claremont, Rochester and Manchester; and even at New Hampshire’s grand White Mountain hotels.

Featured Events

FESTIVAL: Festival of Trees / November 20-28 (Concord)

The 21st annual Feztival of Trees at the Bektash Shrine Center (189 Pembroke Road in Concord.See multiple fully decorated trees, which will be raffled off.

MUSIC: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra / November 26th (Manchester)

SNHU Arena / www.snhuarena.com

COMEDY: Chunky’s (Manchester, Nashua) / www.chunkys.com

Brad Mastrangelo / November 26 & 27 at 8:30pm (Manchester)

Jody Sloane / November 26 & 27 at 8:30pm (Nashua)

MUSIC: Symphony NH Holiday Brass / Nov. 27 (Nashua) & Nov. 28 (Manchester)

MOVIE: The Polar Express (2004 – Rated G) / November 27th

Regal Fox Run in Newington / www.regmovies.com

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Gift of Lights (Concord) / November 25-January 2

NH Motor Speedway / https://www.nhms.com/events/gift-of-lights/

Featuring a variety of “drive-thru” scenes making up more than 500 different light displays along the 2 ½ mile track.

COMEDY: Queen City Improv. (Concord) / November 26th at 7:30pm

Hatbox Theatre / www.hatboxnh.com

MUSIC: Granite State Bell Ringers (Derry) November 28th at 3:00pm