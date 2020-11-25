Nov. 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 362 new positive results with 76 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, November 24, 2020, DHHS announced 362 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 3.9%. Today’s results include 221 people who tested positive by PCR test and 141 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 4,311 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 49% being female and 51% being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (63), Rockingham (61), Merrimack (43), Belknap (36), Strafford (22), Cheshire (11), Carroll (8), Grafton (3), Coos (2), and Sullivan (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (76) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for fifteen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 121 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 18,382 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 832 (5%) of those having been hospitalized.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated November 24, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 18,382 Recovered 13,558 (74%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 513 (3%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 4,311 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 832 (5%) Current Hospitalizations 121 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 407,668 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 32,967 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 56,385 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 740 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 6,650

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests 11/17 11/18 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 684 778 1,028 1,231 1,237 1,082 702 963 LabCorp 654 3,055 1,539 1,040 1,565 1,221 357 1,347 Quest Diagnostics 1,784 1,592 2,403 1,871 1,405 1,523 1,350 1,704 Mako Medical 23 129 42 19 437 185 193 147 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 655 1,045 659 591 829 347 0 589 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 498 541 632 506 452 235 276 449 Other Laboratory* 1,944 2,826 1,203 3,205 2,557 674 756 1,881 University of New Hampshire** 3,912 2,876 4,053 2,745 1,617 36 1,746 2,426 Total 10,154 12,842 11,559 11,208 10,099 5,303 5,380 9,506 Antibody Laboratory Tests 11/17 11/18 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 Daily Average LabCorp 16 14 8 21 16 3 0 11 Quest Diagnostics 19 43 34 17 21 10 8 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 5 6 7 5 5 1 0 4 Other Laboratory* 7 4 10 12 1 3 19 8 Total 47 67 59 55 43 17 27 45

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.