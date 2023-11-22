Nov. 24-26 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24th

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Jimmy’s Right Duo / Telly’s (Epping) 8pm

NIV / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Rumboat Chili / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

2120 S. Michigan Avenue / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm’

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25th

Joey Clark / Downtown Farmer’s Marker (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Colin Hart / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Scotty Cloutier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Luciano Monzione / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Peter Miles / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Justin Jordan / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Ryan Williamson / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Gus & Jean / Hopknot (Manchester) / 7pm

Lisa Love Exp. / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Swamptones / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Redemption Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24th

A CHRISTMAS CAROL / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through December 23 – DIRECT/x

Come celebrate the holiday season as the Palace Theatre tradition continues with Charles Dickens’ classic story of Scrooge and Tiny Tim in A Christmas Carol. Known for his penny-pinching ways, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on a snowy Christmas Eve. These ghostly visits reveal Scrooge’s past, present and future, filling him with newfound hope and joy in the Christmas season! Filled with lively song and dance, special effects, professional actors and a live orchestra, this heartwarming tale will create family memories you will cherish forever. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Join #1 Billboard Blues Artist Joanne Shaw Taylor and her amazing band as they perform songs from her critically acclaimed new studio album, Nobody’s Fool which cited as “The most versatile album in Joanne Shaw Taylor’s career”. Taylor has become one of the hottest live acts on the modern Blues scene, and soon you’ll see why. You don’t want to miss Blues Rock Phenom, Joanne Shaw Taylor in this unforgettable night of soul and blues music! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

MAN ON THE HILL / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through November 26 – DIRECT/x

If you take the simplicity of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town and cross it with the musical intensity of a rock opera, the result would be Man On The Hill. This two-act fable-opus entwines a heartwarming story with powerful music. Your soul will be captivated as the old man shares his journey and your emotions will be elevated as each turning point of his story is punctuated by a musical number. The cascade of musical styles will have you smiling, crying, clapping, dancing, and singing along. Seeing Man On The Hill is an uplifting experience. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

SOULED OUT SHOW BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

For over 20 years, The Souled Out Show Band has been entertaining crowds in the Greater New England area, making them one of the hottest acts around. Now they have taken the next step, and we are glad to have them back at the Tupelo! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

EMILY RUSKOWSKI’S THANKSGIVING LEFTOVER LAUGHS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

One of the hottest young comics in the Boston area is bringing a bunch of her friends to the Rex Theatre for Emily Ruskowski’s Thanksgiving Leftover Laughs! You will have just finished your Turkey, Fixing and way too much family time, so come out for a laugh with Emily and her funny friends! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25th

THE BOY BAND PROJECT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4:00pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Boy Band Project, transports you back to a time when the boy band phenomenon dominated pop culture and TRL was appointment television. Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love. Even if you’ve never demolished a Trapper Keeper notebook with pictures of your favorite boy bander, this show will make you party like it’s 1999 before you can say Bye, Bye, Bye. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE FOOLS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Record-breaking radio airplay, new videos with heavy MTV play, new releases and constant touring propelled The Fools through the mid-1990’s. Now in the new millenium they’re at it again. Do not miss an opportunity to experience the spectacle and splendor, the legendary bombast, yes the shock and the awe The Fools! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12th

A PIANO CHRISTMAS with ROBERT DIONNE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

Start your holiday season with this Majestic Tradition that will leave you smiling and longing for more!

Join Robert Dionne for this annual holiday tradition as he performs for you some Christmas memories, complete with an afternoon of interactive sing-along fun that will make you remember fond times growing up with the holiday music of your life (with a few surprises). www.majestictheatre.net or Tickets at the Door.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Meredith Willson’s MIRACLE ON 34th STREET – THE MUSICAL / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / December 8-10 – DIRECT/x

A holiday classic from the writer of the musical theatre classic, “The Music Man”. Filled with humor, spectacle and such beloved songs as “Pinecones and Hollyberries,” “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “My State, My Kansas,” this joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment, wholesome without being cloying. Based on the movie of the same name, Miracle on 34th Street features a book and score by none other than Meredith Willson. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

SYMPHONY NH HOLIDAY POPS! / December 9 at 7:30pm (Nashua Keefe Auditorium) & December 10 at 3pm (Concord City Auditorium) / DIRECT/x

Join us for a festive celebration of the holiday season at Symphony NH’s beloved annual Holiday Pops concert, conducted by Maestro Roger Kalia. This year’s program promises to enchant and delight audiences of all ages. The concert will feature a delightful lineup, including the heartwarming melodies of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Christmas Overture” and the joyful harmonies of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” Our Holiday Pops concert will also showcase a diverse array of holiday traditions, with Adam Shugar’s “Hanukkah Overture for Clarinet and String Orchestra” and the timeless charm of Tchaikovsky’s “Trepak” and “Pas de Deux” from “The Nutcracker.” And, of course, no holiday celebration would be complete without beloved classics like “Silent Night,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and a heartwarming Christmas singalong, ensuring an unforgettable evening of music and merriment. So, mark your calendars and join us for a magical Holiday Pops concert that will leave you with cherished memories to last a lifetime. www.symphonynh.org or (603)595-9156

